Real Madrid lose another defender long term as Ferland Mendy needs surgery

Bad news keeps piling up for Real Madrid in the middle of an internal scandal. This issue has nothing to do with that, but it is still another setback for the club, as it has now been confirmed that Ferland Mendy will undergo surgery.

Mendy was injured in the opening minutes of Real Madrid’s win over Espanyol last Sunday. The injury is to the tendon of his right rectus femoris, and it is not just a simple muscle issue with a short recovery time.

It has now been confirmed that the left-back needs surgery. Monday was the date set for the procedure in France, according to Marca. The expected recovery time is around five to six months, so Real Madrid may need to look for a replacement in the next transfer windows.

Éder Militão also needed surgery

Mendy is not the only player dealing with a muscle-related surgery. The French left-back joins Éder Militão in that unfortunate group, as the Brazilian is also expected to miss about the same amount of time.

Militão may not return this year (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

His injury happened in a match against Alavés, but it was more serious because he re-injured an area that had already been hurt before. In early April, he was close to returning before this setback forced him out for six months.

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Militão underwent surgery with well-known doctor Lasse Lempainen in Finland to repair a rupture of the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris in his left leg. Along with missing the rest of Real Madrid’s matches, he will also miss the World Cup with Brazil. The player decided on surgery because he could not continue at less than full strength.

The retirement rumors

Mendy had started to regain ground later on, but he played in only nine matches all season after suffering several injuries. While the initially reported recovery time was around six months, there are rumors that he could retire.

This was reported by Cadena Cope, which posted that “the French left-back suffers a tear of the tendon of the femoral rectum with bone separation. He’ll go through the operating room and could be on leave for a year and with the option of retirement if it does not go well.”

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