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Lionel Messi on alert as Cristian Romero reportedly expected to recover for Argentina friendlies ahead of 2026 World Cup

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Argentina star Lionel Messi and Cristian Romero.
© Marcelo Endelli/Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty ImagesArgentina star Lionel Messi and Cristian Romero.

Lionel Messi has had to watch several key Argentina players pick up injuries during the final stretch of the 2025-26 club season. But a piece of encouraging news has emerged surrounding Cristian Romero, with reports indicating the center back is on track to be fit before the June friendlies that serve as Argentina’s final warm-up ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The alarm was sounded when Romero was forced off in tears during Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League match against Sunderland on April 12, following a knee injury. Medical assessments quickly ruled out any ligament tear that would have threatened his World Cup participation, though his season with Spurs came to an early end.

According to Argentine insider Lucas Gatti of Pagina 12, Romero’s recovery from a lateral ligament sprain in his right knee is being closely tracked by Lionel Scaloni’s coaching staff. The report indicates the defender is expected to be available in time for the June friendly schedule ahead of the tournament.

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Gatti’s report also revealed that a member of Argentina‘s senior team medical staff traveled to London in recent weeks to personally monitor Romero’s progress. The Córdoba-born center back is regarded as one of the cornerstones of the Albiceleste, with Argentina losing just three of the 49 matches in which he has featured.

Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez and Cristian Romero of Argentina.

Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez and Cristian Romero of Argentina.

Argentina’s pre-tournament schedule includes two friendlies before their World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16. The Albiceleste face Honduras first on June 6 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, followed by the clash against Iceland on June 9 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

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Four other Argentina players to monitor

Lionel Messi has three more MLS games remaining before the club season gives way to World Cup preparations, mirroring the timeline for Argentina’s European-based players who are also wrapping up their domestic campaigns. While Romero’s situation has brought some relief, several other key names remain under close watch.

Nicolas Gonzalez is one of those players, having suffered a muscle tear in the rectus femoris of his left leg during the Champions League semifinal first leg between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Lautaro Martinez is another concern, with the Inter Milan striker managing recurring muscular problems and logging just 30 minutes in the Serie A title-clinching victory last weekend.

The situation at Atletico Madrid has also added further anxiety, with Julian Alvarez hobbling off in the clash against Arsenal with ligament discomfort in his left ankle, and Giuliano Simeone also picking up an injury in the same match. Four players with distinct and important roles within the Albiceleste squad, their fitness will be among the most closely monitored storylines between now and the start of the tournament.

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