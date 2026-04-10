Mbappe’s influence at Real Madrid grows as France coach Deschamps is reportedly on club’s shortlist

As they continue competing in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid are focused on deciding who will be their next head coach. Didier Deschamps has reportedly emerged as a candidate—the current boss of Kylian Mbappe with the France national team.

“Didier Deschamps is on the final shortlist being considered by Madrid, which includes very few names,” Sport reports, citing Radio Monte Carlo. “Madrid have already made their interest known.”

Deschamps has spent a long time in international soccer. He was appointed France’s head coach in 2012 and has since overseen one of the most successful long-term projects in the game: the national team were World Cup champions in Russia 2018 and runners-up in Qatar 2022. They also reached the Euro 2016 final and won the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

After 14 years in charge, Deschamps’ tenure with France will come to an end following the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, which means the coach is expected to return to club soccer. He also brings solid experience at that level, with successful spells at AS Monaco (2001–05), Juventus (2006–07), and Olympique Marseille (2009–12).

Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid.

The case for Deschamps as a Real Madrid candidate

The success Didier Deschamps has achieved throughout his managerial career is more than enough to justify his consideration. In addition to his two titles with France, he has also collected several trophies at club level—eight in total across his time with Monaco, Juventus, and Marseille.

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But according to Sport, that’s not the only appealing aspect of Deschamps for Real Madrid. “The French coach is a winner both as a player and as a manager, and he has always stood up for his players and handled the pressure around the team. He runs a tight dressing room and doesn’t hesitate when tough decisions are required,” the report states.

And when it comes to relationships with his players, another key factor is his familiarity with several stars in the squad. “He has a very good relationship with Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, two players who will shape the club’s future,” Sport adds.

Zidane could replace Deschamps with France

While Didier Deschamps is being considered as an option for Real Madrid, his successor with France could be a legend of the Spanish side. Reports have long indicated that Zinedine Zidane is the man chosen by the French Football Federation to take over the national team after the 2026 World Cup.

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The choice comes as no surprise, given Zidane’s credentials. He was a superstar for France during his playing career, leading the team to victory at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000. As a manager, he also excelled, winning 11 trophies, including three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles.