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Lamine Yamal earns Thierry Henry’s praise ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘Who does that?’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Spain star Lamine Yamal and France legend Thierry Henry.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesSpain star Lamine Yamal and France legend Thierry Henry.

There is no doubt that Lamine Yamal will be one of the main attractions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Spanish winger has already earned a prominent place in world soccer and will now aim to achieve the ultimate prize with Spain. A Barcelona legend, Thierry Henry, shared his thoughts on him.

“I’m looking forward to watch the World Cup,” Henry said in a recent interview with Marca. I hope that Lamine is gonna be there, fresh, and perform, because what you want is to see the best players on that stage, able to perform. Even if I’m not Spanish, you want to see Lamine Yamal there.

Henry then highlighted a specific trait that stands out to him about Yamal. We all know he’s an outstanding player. You know what I like about Lamine? I saw something at the Euro that I rarely saw at that age,” the former forward began.

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“You guys will not remember, it was against France. He received the ball on the right. He could have gone on the counter, but he told the whole team ‘calm down,’” Henry recalled. “Who does that at 16 years old? You don’t have that that early. I was like ‘Already? You understand? He plays like he’s in his neighborhood. World Cup or not, intensity is the same. He tries to play, he tries to dribble, he takes risks. That’s the type of player you want to see.”

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts to an injury after scoring.

Lamine Yamal suffered an injury during a game between Barcelona and Celta Vigo, on April 22.

Having been a young prodigy himself—a World Cup winner in 1998 at just 19 years old—Thierry Henry was impressed not only by Yamal’s talent on the ball, but also by his understanding of the game and his ability to read what each moment requires.

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2026 World Cup: Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Spain on Lamine Yamal’s playing time

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2026 World Cup: Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Spain on Lamine Yamal’s playing time

Lamine Yamal continues his recovery

It is no coincidence that one of the first things Thierry Henry mentioned about Lamine Yamal was his hope that he arrives “fresh” at the World Cup. That is because, at the moment, Spain’s main concern regarding the young winger is that he fully recovers from the muscle injury he suffered with Barcelona just two weeks ago.

In that regard, the latest updates have been positive. With his club season officially over, Yamal is working hard to be in optimal condition for the start of the World Cup. In fact, this Tuesday he shared a story on his official Instagram account showing him training on a stationary bike, a sign that his recovery is progressing well.

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Henry on the difference between World Cup and Champions League

Having won both the World Cup with France and the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona, Thierry Henry is well qualified to compare the two biggest competitions in soccer.

As I always say, the World Cup is every four years, that’s what makes it extra special. The Champions League is every year, you always have the chance to win it every year,” the former forward explained in the same interview with Marca. “The World Cup is a different game, so I’m really excited.”

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EDITORS’ PICKS
2026 World Cup: Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Spain on Lamine Yamal’s playing time

2026 World Cup: Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Spain on Lamine Yamal’s playing time

After suffering a muscle tear, Barcelona have been closely monitoring Lamine Yamal’s recovery. They have even reportedly reached an agreement with Spain over the management of the 18-year-old star’s playing time, aiming to ensure he returns to full fitness.

Lamine Yamal injury update: Barcelona coach Flick shares good news ahead of 2026 World Cup

Lamine Yamal injury update: Barcelona coach Flick shares good news ahead of 2026 World Cup

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick expressed optimism about Lamine Yamal’s recovery ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Report: Lamine Yamal could miss Spain’s first two World Cup games as Barcelona monitor star during tournament

Report: Lamine Yamal could miss Spain’s first two World Cup games as Barcelona monitor star during tournament

In a scenario where he could miss the first two games of the 2026 World Cup, Lamine Yamal is reportedly set to be monitored by Barcelona during his time at the Spain national team.

Spain coach De La Fuente addresses injury concerns after Lamine Yamal scare ahead of 2026 World Cup

Spain coach De La Fuente addresses injury concerns after Lamine Yamal scare ahead of 2026 World Cup

Lamine Yamal’s injury scare has raised concerns in Spain just over a month before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, something head coach Luis De La Fuente addressed this week.

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