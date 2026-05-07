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Real Madrid’s 92-year World Cup record under threat with Spain call looming

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa and Spain manager Luis de la Fuente.
© Angel Martinez/Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesReal Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa and Spain manager Luis de la Fuente.

Real Madrid are enduring one of their poorest seasons in decades. Having already failed to win the UEFA Champions League, Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, they could also be eliminated from the La Liga title race this weekend. That context may also lead to the loss of a historic FIFA World Cup record once Spain’s final squad is confirmed.

Real Madrid are in serious danger of having no players included in Spain’s roster for the 2026 World Cup, something that has never happened before. Since the national team’s first appearance in the tournament at Italy 1934, Los Blancos have always had at least one player representing Spain at the World Cup.

Luis de la Fuente must submit a preliminary list of between 35 and 55 players by May 11. Then, no later than June 1, that group must be trimmed down to the final 26-man roster that will compete in North America.

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At the moment, the only Real Madrid player who appears to have a realistic chance of making Spain’s squad is Dean Huijsen. The center back has been part of De la Fuente’s call-ups since 2025, although physical issues affected his standing within the team to the point that his place is not currently guaranteed.

Real Madrid star Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen of Real Madrid.

The other Real Madrid player who could have competed for a spot at the World Cup is Dani Carvajal. In fact, he — alongside Marco Asensio — was one of only two club representatives in Spain’s squad for Qatar 2022. However, recurring injury problems have limited him to just one international appearance since September 2024, and his latest injury — a fracture in the distal phalanx of the fifth toe on his right foot suffered in early May — has effectively ruled him out of contention.

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The Real Madrid players who represented Spain at the World Cup

Although Real Madrid have always had players included in Spain’s World Cup squads from 1934 through 2022, the number has varied depending on the era. The lowest total came at Brazil 1950, when midfielder Luis Molowny was the club’s lone representative.

By contrast, some of Real Madrid’s most successful eras coincided with large contingents of players representing Spain. The legendary teams of the late 1950s and early 1960s reached their peak at Chile 1962, when seven Real Madrid players were called up by Spain. The same number also made the squad for Mexico 1986, including Emilio Butragueno.

Real Madrid will still have many representatives at the World Cup

Even if Spain ultimately have no Real Madrid players in their roster, the club will still be heavily represented at the 2026 FIFA World Cup through players from other national teams.

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World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga all appear certain to be included in France’s squad, while Vinicius Junior is expected to represent Brazil. They would join Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), David Alaba (Austria), Antonio Rudiger (Germany), Jude Bellingham (England), Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Arda Guler (Turkey) and Brahim Diaz (Morocco).

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