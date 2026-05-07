FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s 2026 World Cup narrative hits major obstacle as Donald Trump slams ticket prices: ‘I wouldn’t pay it’

The relationship between Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump has often appeared aligned in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup, but a new disagreement has suddenly shifted the conversation surrounding the tournament. With the competition just 34 days away, the debate around accessibility and affordability has now become impossible to ignore for the governing body and the national team supporters hoping to experience soccer’s biggest stage in person.

As excitement builds across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, FIFA has continued promoting the tournament as the most ambitious World Cup ever staged. Yet behind the scenes, frustration over ticket pricing has steadily intensified, particularly among supporters shocked by the soaring costs attached to group-stage matches and even standard seating options.

Reports surrounding ticket costs have dominated headlines in recent weeks. Supporters discovered that seats for the United States’ opening match against Paraguay in Los Angeles were climbing beyond four figures on official and resale platforms, creating immediate backlash online and among fan organizations.

According to The Guardian, some Category 3 tickets for the match were listed at $1,120, while premium seats for the final reportedly approached $11,000 at face value. On FIFA’s resale marketplace, some listings for the final even reached astronomical prices that stunned fans across the soccer world.

View of the World Cup trophy.

The Guardian also noted that FIFA introduced dynamic pricing for the World Cup for the first time, allowing prices to fluctuate according to demand. The system, commonly used in American sports and entertainment, has become one of the tournament’s most controversial features.

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Donald Trump breaks from Gianni Infantino’s position

While FIFA president Infantino had repeatedly defended the pricing structure, Trump unexpectedly offered a very different perspective during an interview with the New York Post. His comments quickly gained traction because of how closely he has been associated with FIFA during preparations for the tournament. “I did not know that number. I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you,” Trump said after learning about ticket prices for the United States opener.

The comment places him in direct contrast with Infantino, who has repeatedly defended FIFA’s pricing model. The FIFA president has argued that ticket values reflect market demand in a highly commercialised sports environment, particularly in the United States.

President Donald Trump speaks alongside FIFA Gianni Infantino during a meeting with the White House Task Force.

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“We have to look at the market — we are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world. So we have to apply market rates,” Infantino explained during a recent FIFA Conference appearance.

The contrast between the two positions creates an awkward moment for FIFA. Trump has frequently appeared alongside Infantino throughout preparations for the tournament, including public appearances connected to travel initiatives and fan access programs.

FIFA defends its strategy despite backlash

Infantino has continued defending FIFA’s approach despite mounting criticism. The governing body argues that demand for tickets has reached unprecedented levels, with hundreds of millions of requests already submitted for the tournament.

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The FIFA president also emphasized that resale markets contribute heavily to inflated pricing. According to him, selling tickets too cheaply would simply allow third parties to profit by reselling them at far higher amounts. “In the U.S. it is permitted to resell tickets as well,” Infantino said. “So if you were to sell tickets at the price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Still, many supporters remain unconvinced by that explanation. Critics have pointed out that the tournament was historically viewed as an event accessible to broad communities rather than only corporate clients or wealthy travelers.

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Comparisons with the 2022 tournament in Qatar have also intensified scrutiny. The most expensive ticket for the 2022 final reportedly cost around $1,600, far below the top-tier figures now being discussed for 2026.