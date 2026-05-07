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Lionel Messi could get boost for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup opener as AFA seek Nicolas Otamendi amnesty

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Nicolas Otamendi (L) and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.
© Franklin Jacome & Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesNicolas Otamendi (L) and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.

Lionel Messi is set to anchor an Argentina squad that features only a handful of holdovers from the 2010 World Cup, with veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi joining him for their final run at the 2026 tournament in North America. Ahead of their Group J opener against Algeria, the Albiceleste could receive a significant roster boost as the Argentine Football Association (AFA) aggressively lobbies for an amnesty that would clear Otamendi for the match.

Argentina cruised to the top of the CONMEBOL qualifying table as one of the first nations to punch their ticket to the 48-team tournament, but they didn’t escape without a late setback. During the qualifying finale against Ecuador on September 9, 2025, Otamendi was sent off in the 31st minute for a last-man foul, an incident that contributed to a 1-0 defeat for the world champions.

Because Argentina has not played a competitive fixture since that match, instead opting for a string of friendlies, including a recent win over Zambia, the mandatory suspension was slated to carry over to their first official game of the 2026 World Cup. Under current FIFA regulations, the red card against Ecuador left Otamendi ineligible for the debut clash against the North African side in Kansas City.

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Facing the prospect of entering the tournament without a cornerstone of their defense, the AFA has officially opened negotiations with the FIFA Bureau. The federation is pushing for a special indult that would wipe the slate clean for the veteran center-back, citing similar disciplinary precedents recently set by FIFA to ensure the tournament’s biggest stars aren’t sidelined for the opening festivities.

Referee Wilmar Roldan shows a red card to Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina.

Referee Wilmar Roldan shows a red card to Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina.

AFA releases statement on Otamendi and Moises Caicedo

In an official statement released on Thursday, the AFA confirmed their proactive stance: “The Argentine Football Association, through its President, Claudio Tapia, has conducted negotiations before the FIFA Bureau to ensure that Nicolás Otamendi is eligible for the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, following his dismissal against the Ecuadorian National Team in the final match of the CONMEBOL South American Qualifiers.

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The appeal isn’t just a solo effort for Argentina; it also extends a hand to their final qualifying opponent by including Ecuador’s Moises Caicedo in the request, who was also sent off in that same game. “Furthermore, it is worth noting the importance and the support provided by the President of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), Alejandro Domínguez, before the Bureau regarding both our player and the Ecuadorian footballer, Moisés Caicedo,” the statement concluded.

Otamendi: A pillar of the Messi era

After weathering the heartbreak of three consecutive final losses between 2014 and 2016, Otamendi has evolved into a vital vocal leader within the squad. A close confidant of Lionel Messi, the 38-year-old Benfica defender was an ironman for Lionel Scaloni during the 2022 triumph in Qatar, playing every available minute to help secure the nation’s third star.

The bond between the two veterans was on full display during a recent warm-up friendly against Zambia, where Messi handed the ball to Otamendi to convert a penalty, a symbolic gesture for a player who has often worn the captain’s armband in Messi’s absence. Otamendi has already signaled that the 2026 World Cup will serve as his last games wearing the Argentina jersey, marking the final chapter of a golden era for the Albiceleste.

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