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Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 SPL goals with Al Nassr: How close is Lionel Messi in MLS?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami CF and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
© Johnnie Izquierdo & Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami CF and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s prolific scoring form has shown no signs of slowing since his arrival at Al Nassr, as the legendary forward just hit the century mark in Saudi Pro League play. As Ronaldo joins an elite circle of goalscorers to reach the 100-goal milestone in the kingdom, the feat naturally reignites the debate with his longtime rival, Lionel Messi, and where the Argentine stands in his own quest for 100 MLS goals.

With the 2025-26 SPL season winding down, Al Nassr traveled to Al Shabab for a high-stakes clash essential to maintaining their lead over a surging Al Hilal. With the match deadlocked in a tense 2-1 battle, Ronaldo provided the knockout blow in the 75th minute, clinicaly slotting home a left-footed strike to give the visitors a crucial two-goal cushion.

The strike didn’t just cement Al Nassr’s status at the top of the table; it marked Ronaldo’s 100th goal in the Saudi Pro League. Since his debut on January 22, 2023, against Al Ettifaq, the Portuguese icon has reached the century mark in less than four seasons, needing just 105 appearances to do so—an absurd scoring rate that averages nearly a goal per game.

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The statistical breakdown of Ronaldo’s march to 100 SPL goals is a masterclass in consistency:

  • 2022-23 season: 14 goals in 16 games.
  • 2023-24 season: 35 goals in 31 games and Golden Boot winner.
  • 2024-25 season: 25 goals in 30 games and Golden Boot winner.
  • 2025-26 season: 25 goals in 25 games (current campaign).
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates scoring against Al Shabab.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates scoring against Al Shabab.

According to Transfermarkt, Ronaldo now sits 6th on the all-time Saudi Pro League scoring list, trailing legends like Omar Al-Somah and Nasser Al-Shamrani. Remarkably, if Al Hilal managed to snatch the title away from Al Nassr this season, Ronaldo could become the only player in league history to score 100 goals without ever lifting the domestic trophy.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr beat Al Shabab: How do the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings look now?

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr beat Al Shabab: How do the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings look now?

Tracking Messi’s record in MLS

Ronaldo and Messi both exited the European stage within a seven-month window, Ronaldo to Al Nassr in December 2022 and Messi to Inter Miami in July 2023. However, the Argentine maestro has logged significantly fewer minutes stateside, missing a total of 29 MLS matches due to a combination of nagging injuries, international duty, and load management.

To date, Lionel Messi has notched 58 goals in 63 MLS appearances for the Herons, leaving him 42 goals shy of the century mark in league play. In his most recent outing against rivals Orlando City, Messi celebrated his 100th official appearance for the Miami franchise across all competitions, bringing his total club tally to 86 goals.

When could Messi join the 100-goal club?

While Ronaldo hit his milestone with just two fixtures remaining in the Saudi campaign, Messi’s path is complicated by the upcoming 2026 World Cup. However, if the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner maintains his current torrid pace, the “century” remains well within his sights.

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With 58 goals in 63 league games, Messi is averaging 0.92 goals per contest. At that clip, he would likely need roughly 46 more matches to find the 42 goals required. With 23 regular-season games remaining for Inter Miami in 2026, Messi is on a trajectory to potentially hit the 100-goal milestone sometime during the 2027 MLS season.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr beat Al Shabab: How do the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings look now?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr beat Al Shabab: How do the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings look now?

Al Nassr have managed to remain at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings after defeating Al Shabab and showcasing a strong attacking performance. Following this victory, Cristiano Ronaldo moves one step closer to the league title, although Al Hilal remain close behind in the standings.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Saudi Pro League goal in Al Nassr’s 4-2 win over Al Shabab

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Saudi Pro League goal in Al Nassr’s 4-2 win over Al Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal in the Saudi Pro league during Al Nassr's 4-2 win over Al Shabab.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s title hopes receive lift: Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal teammate Kalidou Koulibaly likely out for season as his 2026 World Cup status emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo’s title hopes receive lift: Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal teammate Kalidou Koulibaly likely out for season as his 2026 World Cup status emerges

The Saudi Pro League title race has taken another dramatic turn, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr closely monitoring developments surrounding rival club, Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal, and defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Harry Kane ties Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League knockout stage scoring record in Bayern Munich’s loss to PSG

Harry Kane ties Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League knockout stage scoring record in Bayern Munich’s loss to PSG

Despite Bayern Munich being eliminated by PSG, Harry Kane still managed to score in the match. With this goal, the English striker equaled a Champions League knockout stage scoring record that Cristiano Ronaldo had held outright for several years.

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