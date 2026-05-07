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Dembélé posts Barcelona’s Gavi video after Champions League goal for PSG against Bayern Munich

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Dembele was decisive again
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesDembele was decisive again

The match of the week featured Bayern Munich trying to come back from its one-goal defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals. In the end, the Germans were left behind as Ousmane Dembélé scored the opening goal in a 1-1 draw. That led him to indirectly reference his former Barcelona teammate Gavi.

While the most recent Ballon d’Or winner has already shown what he can do, proving his level last season with Paris Saint-Germain, he still seems to feel disrespected. Proof of that came in his celebration last Wednesday, when he made the famous silence gesture. But that was not his only message.

Dembélé turned to social media to show his feelings with a video of Barcelona’s Gavi, in which the midfielder responds to critics in a blunt way: “A lot of people think I don’t know how to play football. And they have no f… idea. It’s true. It’s understandable. It’s football. Everyone thinks what they want.”

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Dembélé after the Ballon d’Or

There was some debate over who was the best player in the world last year. While Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe had strong arguments based on their individual performances, Dembélé won the award backed by team success.

What Dembélé has not done is relax after a fantastic year. Instead, he has kept his level high to lead the team to another Champions League final in its quest to repeat the achievement.

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Kylian Mbappé could have joined Barcelona, but staff prioritized Ousmane Dembélé, says ex-president Josep Maria Bartomeu

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Kylian Mbappé could have joined Barcelona, but staff prioritized Ousmane Dembélé, says ex-president Josep Maria Bartomeu

Dembélé has played 19 matches in Ligue 1 and contributed 10 goals. In the Coupe de France, he played two matches and scored once. He also played one match without scoring in the UEFA Super Cup, one match without scoring in the Intercontinental Cup, one match and one goal in the Trophee des Champions, and 12 matches with seven goals in the Champions League, for a total of 36 matches and 19 goals.

The final

Even though Harry Kane’s late goal for Bayern Munich added some suspense to the end of the match, Paris Saint-Germain was the better team in the semifinals. In the other semifinal, Arsenal eliminated Atletico Madrid by one goal to also reach the final against Paris Saint-Germain. The final was set for May 30 in Hungary.

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