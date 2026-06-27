How to watch Jordan vs Argentina in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Jordan vs Argentina on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Jordan vs Argentina WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Saturday, June 27, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Tournament debutants Jordan face the ultimate test in their final group stage match as they take on the reigning world champions, Argentina. Despite spirited performances that saw them score in their first two games, Jordan has already been eliminated from the competition. Their focus now shifts to salvaging pride and attempting to secure a historic result against one of the sport’s most dominant forces.

For Argentina, the pressure is off. Having secured the top spot in Group J with two commanding victories, this match is a dead rubber. The stakes are different for La Albiceleste; the primary goal is to rest key players, avoid injuries, and give valuable minutes to squad members ahead of the grueling knockout rounds. Still, they will be determined to maintain their perfect record and carry momentum into the Round of 32.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The final group stage match presents a stark contrast in narratives. Jordan’s historic first appearance in the finals has been a learning experience, ending in two hard-fought defeats. While they’ve shown they can find the net, their defensive vulnerabilities have been exposed. Meanwhile, Argentina has executed a flawless campaign so far, securing two wins without conceding a goal, showcasing both their offensive firepower and defensive solidity.

The tactical battle will likely be one-sided, with Argentina dominating possession and Jordan organizing into a deep defensive block. Jordan has relied heavily on a counter-attacking strategy, but their pressing has been among the weakest in the competition. Argentina‘s disciplined defense, which has allowed minimal shots on target, will be difficult to break down. The key for Jordan is to remain compact and capitalize on any rare opportunities that arise from an experimental Argentine lineup.

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Motivation will be a defining factor in this clash at AT&T Stadium. With nothing left to lose, Jordan can play with a sense of freedom, aiming to end their tournament on a high and perhaps score against the champions. For Argentina, the objective is efficiency. Manager Lionel Scaloni‘s priority will be managing his squad’s fitness for the more demanding challenges that lie ahead, making a comfortable, low-risk victory the most probable game plan.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match marks a historic occasion, as it is the first-ever meeting between Jordan and Argentina. For Jordan, playing against a South American nation is also a first in the context of this global tournament, providing an invaluable experience for the developing football nation.

While there is no direct history, Argentina has a strong record against Asian opponents in the competition, with five wins and only one defeat. That single loss was the memorable upset against Saudi Arabia in 2022, a result they quickly avenged en route to lifting the trophy. Their most recent encounter with an AFC nation was a 2-1 victory over Australia in the Round of 16 of that same tournament.

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Recent form heavily favors Argentina, who are on an eight-match unbeaten run in the tournament finals stretching back to 2022. They have been defensively impeccable, keeping eight clean sheets in their last nine matches across all competitions. Conversely, Jordan has shown a worrying pattern of conceding late, letting in four goals in the final 30 minutes of their two group stage games.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Argentina is expected to make wholesale changes to their starting XI with their place in the next round secured, while Jordan arrives with a fully available squad for their final match.

With qualification assured, Lionel Scaloni will almost certainly rotate his team heavily. Key defender Cristian Romero is sidelined with a knee injury sustained in the previous match, making his rest a certainty. Superstars like Lionel Messi, who has scored all five of the team’s goals, will likely be preserved for the knockout stages. This opens the door for fringe players such as Leandro Paredes and Giuliano Simeone to get crucial minutes.

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Jordan enters their final game with no reported injuries or suspensions. This allows them to field their strongest possible lineup as they seek a memorable conclusion to their debut campaign. An unchanged team from their last match against Algeria is expected, providing continuity and stability against the formidable world champions.

Jordan Projected XI (3-4-2-1): Abulaila; Abu Dahab, Al-Arab, Nasib; Abu Taha, Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Rashdan, Haddad; Al-Mardi, Olwan; Tamari.

With no personnel changes required, Jordan will likely stick with the formation and players that have served them in their first two matches. This setup provides defensive numbers while allowing their key attackers to spring forward on the counter.

Argentina Projected XI (4-4-2): Martínez; Tagliafico, Otamendi, Senesi, Montiel; González, Paredes, Palacios, Simeone; Álvarez, López.

This projected lineup reflects Scaloni‘s focus on squad management. It features a completely new set of faces, designed to keep the team’s core fresh while still possessing more than enough quality to control the match against Jordan.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Jordan vs Argentina live stream on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

A subscription to [Streaming Platform] not only gives you access to the 2026 tournament but also to a host of other soccer competitions. You can stream leagues such as Liga MX, LaLiga, and Bundesliga, making it a comprehensive package for any soccer fan.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month. This plan provides access to all live matches, on-demand replays, and exclusive studio content. There are no long-term contracts, so you can cancel at any time.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.