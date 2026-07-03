How to watch Argentina vs Cape Verde in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina vs Cape Verde on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Argentina vs Cape Verde WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Friday, July 3, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Reigning champions Argentina enter the knockout stage with immense pressure and expectations as they face off against tournament debutants Cape Verde. La Albiceleste navigated the group stage flawlessly, securing three consecutive victories and showcasing the clinical form that makes them a favorite to defend their title. With Lionel Messi in sensational form, having scored six of the team’s eight goals, Argentina looks to make a definitive statement in the Round of 32.

For Cape Verde, this match is the culmination of a fairytale run. The Blue Sharks, ranked 64th in the world, have defied all odds, remaining unbeaten through a tough group that included draws against powerhouses Spain and Uruguay. Their reward is a historic clash against the world champions, a moment that represents the biggest match in the nation’s history. While they are massive underdogs, their resilience and defensive organization have already produced major shocks in this competition.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two teams could not be more different. Argentina is on a dominant 10-match winning streak, playing with the confidence of champions and an attack that has scored at least two goals in each of their group games. Their offensive machine is running smoothly, built on possession, creativity, and the individual brilliance of stars like Messi and Lautaro Martínez.

In stark contrast, Cape Verde‘s success has been built on a foundation of disciplined, gritty defense. They’ve conceded just two goals so far, frustrating opponents with a compact low block. The tactical battle is clear: it will be a classic attack-versus-defense scenario. The game will likely be decided by Argentina‘s ability to break down a packed defense that will cede possession and territory, a challenge that proved difficult for Spain in their 0-0 group stage draw with the island nation.

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The motivations are straightforward but compelling. Argentina must handle the immense pressure of being the heavy favorite and avoid a historic upset to continue their quest for back-to-back titles. For Cape Verde, this is a free hit—an opportunity to play without fear and attempt to pull off one of the greatest upsets in the history of the tournament. Their primary goal will be to stay in the game for as long as possible and capitalize on any potential Argentine frustration.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This will be the first-ever meeting between Argentina and Cape Verde, as the African nation is making its debut on the global stage. With no direct history to draw from, the context must come from Argentina‘s record against similar opposition.

Argentina has a formidable record against African teams in this competition, boasting seven wins from eight matches. Their only loss came against Cameroon back in 1990. More recently, they demonstrated their superiority with a convincing 3-0 victory over Algeria in the opening match of this very tournament, a game in which Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick.

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Statistically, the trends point heavily in Argentina‘s favor. La Albiceleste has been defensively flawless, conceding just one goal and allowing a tournament-low two shots on target through three games. Meanwhile, Cape Verde has struggled to create meaningful chances, ranking among the bottom teams for shot accuracy. This data suggests that an Argentine clean sheet is a strong possibility, as the debutants face their toughest offensive challenge yet.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Argentina enters the knockout round with a nearly full-strength squad, while Cape Verde faces a potential absence in their midfield.

For Argentina, key center-back Cristian Romero has recovered from a knee issue suffered against Austria and is expected to start. After resting several key players, including Messi for a portion of the final group game against Jordan, head coach Lionel Scaloni is set to deploy his strongest possible lineup to ensure a smooth passage to the next round.

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Cape Verde‘s main concern is midfielder Telmo Arcanjo, who remains questionable after an undisclosed injury forced him to miss their last match. If he is unable to feature, Jamiro Monteiro and Deroy Duarte are prepared to step into the starting lineup for this crucial encounter.

Argentina Projected XI (4-4-2): E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, La. Martinez.

This lineup signals Argentina‘s attacking intent. With Messi and Lautaro Martinez paired up front and a creative, possession-dominant midfield behind them, Scaloni is setting his team up to control the tempo and systematically break down Cape Verde‘s defensive block.

Cape Verde Projected XI (4-1-4-1): Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, Cabral; Pina; Mendes, Monteiro, Duarte, Semedo; Livramento.

This formation underscores Cape Verde’s defensive strategy. By deploying a single defensive midfielder and packing the center of the pitch, they aim to deny space between the lines and frustrate Argentina‘s creative players, replicating the successful tactics used against Spain.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Argentina vs Cape Verde live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. Watch other games from the tournament, plus leagues like Liga MX or LaLiga. A subscription costs $14.99 per month, giving you extensive coverage of the game.

For a complete schedule of all tournament matches on US TV, see our 2026 World Cup TV schedule page.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.