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What is Cape Verde’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Argentina?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Dailon Livramento #19 of Cabo Verde.
© Francois Nel/Getty ImagesDailon Livramento #19 of Cabo Verde.

The safety net of the opening pool phase has officially evaporated at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving the inspiring underdogs of Cape Verde standing on the precipice of an unforgiving sudden-death bracket against tournament favorites Argentina.

As the lowest-ranked nation to escape the initial group layer prepares for this historic Round of 32 clash at Miami Stadium, they bring an incredible story of defensive organization to the pitch. Under the latest official metrics verified ahead of kickoff, Cape Verde occupies the 64th position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with an official baseline score of 1,402.97 points.

Argentina holds the No. 2 spot globally on the Inside FIFA leaderboard, carrying an elite tier of 1,907.40 ranking points.

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Group Standings and Form Metrics

Cape Verde booked their place in the single-elimination phase by orchestrating one of the most disciplined, resilient defensive campaigns in modern tournament history.

Bubista’s side advanced undefeated out of Group H by logging three consecutive, tactical draws: holding European heavyweights Spain to a 0-0 stalemate, securing a dramatic 2-2 scoreline against Uruguay, and locking down a final 0-0 lock against Saudi Arabia to steal the runner-up ticket.

The table below breaks down the tournament baselines and live ranking metrics for the two sides ahead of the opening whistle:

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CountryFIFA RankGroup Phase RecordGoal Difference
Argentina2nd3-0-0 (1st in Group J)+7
Cape Verde64th0-3-0 (2nd in Group H)0
Lionel Scaloni warns Messi’s Argentina ahead of Cape Verde clash: ‘They’ll make life difficult for us’

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Lionel Scaloni warns Messi’s Argentina ahead of Cape Verde clash: ‘They’ll make life difficult for us’

Historical Context

To put Cape Verde’s presence inside the global top 70 into perspective, the nation’s footballing growth over the last quarter-century represents an astonishing evolution.

The island nation, which features a population of just over 500,000 people, drifted at a lowly all-time bottom floor of 182nd in the world back in 2000. Through methodical tactical modernization, they eventually climbed to a historic competitive peak of 27th globally in February 2014 before stabilizing their modern core.

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