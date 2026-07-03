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How far have Egypt advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Egypt players pose for a team photograph
© Getty ImagesEgypt players pose for a team photograph

Egypt stepped onto the global stage once again with expectations, questions, and a sense that something more meaningful might finally be within reach. For Egypt, the World Cup has always been a story of near-misses and resilience, and the call now is simple: reflect on its all-time historical records and best finishes, because the full picture is more revealing than the headlines suggest.

The national team returned with renewed belief, but also with history quietly weighing in the background. Across decades, the Pharaohs have shown flashes of quality on soccer’s biggest stage, yet consistency at the World Cup has remained elusive.

Egypt’s World Cup story begins in 1934, when the national team became the first African and Arab side to feature at the tournament. That debut remains iconic, but it also set the tone for a long struggle to progress deep into the competition.

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In that inaugural appearance, the team exited after a 4-2 defeat to Hungary, a match that technically placed it in the Round of 16 due to the format of the time. Since then, every return to the tournament has ended earlier than hoped.

egypt world cup

ohamed Salah of Egypt celebrates after scoring a penalty during the 2018 FIFA World Cup

From long absences to modern consistency

The national team returned after a 56-year gap in 1990, showing defensive discipline and resilience. Draws against the Netherlands (1-1) and the Republic of Ireland (0-0) were standout moments, but a narrow loss to England meant another group-stage exit.

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In 2018, Egypt arrived with global attention on Mohamed Salah, but the campaign ended in disappointment. The team lost all three matches against Uruguay, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, failing to pick up a single point.

YearHost Nation(s)Final ResultMatch Record (W-D-L)
1934ItalyRound of 160-0-1
1990ItalyGroup Stage0-2-1
2018RussiaGroup Stage0-0-3
2026US / Canada / MexicoRound of 32 (Ongoing)1-2-0 (Group stage only)

More recently, qualification for 2026 marked a shift in stability. The national team combined structure and efficiency to reach North America, even recording its first-ever World Cup victory against New Zealand (3-1) during the campaign build-up to the tournament.

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egypt world cup

Esham Yakan (left) of Egypt and Williem Kieft (right) of Holland tackle each other during the 1990 World Cup

Egypt’s historical record and best finishes revealed

Across all appearances, Egypt has played 10 World Cup matches, recording 1 win, 4 draws, and 5 losses. While the numbers reflect inconsistency, they also underline a team that has rarely been overwhelmed, often competing in tight, low-scoring games.

StatisticEgypt Men’s World Cup Record
Appearances4 (1934, 1990, 2018, 2026)
Matches Played10 (through the 2026 group stage)
Wins / Draws / Losses1 Win / 4 Draws / 5 Losses (through the 2026 group stage)
Goals For / Goals Against10 Goals Scored / 15 Goals Conceded (through the 2026 group stage)
Maiden World Cup GoalAbdulrahman Fawzi (1934 vs. Hungary)
Biggest World Cup Win3-1 vs. New Zealand (2026)
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Officially, Egypt’s best finish is the Round of 16 in 1934, although that came through a knockout structure rather than a modern group-stage progression. In every subsequent tournament, the national team has failed to advance beyond the group stage. Despite this, the expectation remains that the current squad has the tools to rewrite that history.

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