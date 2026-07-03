Is Lionel Messi playing? Argentina vs Cape Verde confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

One of the most lopsided matchups on paper in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 takes place at Miami Stadium, where reigning champions Argentina face a Cape Verde side making history as the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup knockout rounds.

Argentina were dominant throughout the group stage, winning all three of their matches against Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, conceding just a single goal and securing first place with a perfect record.

For this crucial game, Lionel Messi will start, returning to the lineup after being rested for the final group game against Jordan. The Argentine captain has been in red-hot form, already leading the tournament, alongside Kylian Mbappe, with six goals.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, punched their ticket to the knockouts as runners-up in Group H, opening with a goalless draw against Spain, following it with a thrilling 2-2 comeback draw versus Uruguay, and closing with another shutout against Saudi Arabia.

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Argentina confirmed lineup

Lionel Scaloni will go back to his strongest available group now that the group stage is behind him, with Messi reinserted into the attack alongside Lautaro Martinez up top.

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see also Argentina’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Cape Verde

Argentina’s projected starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

Cape Verde projected lineup

Bubista will stick with the disciplined setup that has produced two clean sheets so far, built around a well-organized backline shielded by a holding midfielder, with goalkeeper Vozinha as their big star.

Cape Verde’s projected starting XI: Vozinha; Steven Moreira, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Sidny Lopes Cabral; Kevin Lenini; Ryan Mendes, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Jovane Cabral; Nuno Da Costa.

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