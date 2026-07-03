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What is Ghana’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Colombia?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Fatawu Issahaku #7 of Ghan.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesFatawu Issahaku #7 of Ghan.

The high-pressure stakes of the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout phase have arrived, matching up a resilient Ghana squad against an elite, free-flowing Colombia team in a highly anticipated Round of 32 elimination match.

Under the guidance of Carlos Queiroz, the African representatives have emerged as one of the tournament’s most volatile wildcards, shifting the live data metrics with their performances across the group layer. Reflecting this resilience on the international scale, Ghana currently occupies a live position of 65th in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

While the Black Stars officially arrived at the tournament occupying the 73rd spot globally on June 11, their dramatic campaign triggered a sharp upward movement on the live algorithm. However, navigating past the sudden-death stage requires overcoming a steep multi-tier gap against an opponent that is threatening the absolute top flight of the world game.

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Comparing Seedings and Bracket Metrics

The tactical hurdle ahead of the West African side is clearly illustrated by a massive mathematical gulf on the international ladder. Colombia commands the 11th spot globally on the official leaderboard, carrying a dominant tier of 1,729.30 points after comfortably topping Group K.

The table below breaks down the tournament baselines and live ranking metrics for the two sides ahead of kickoff:

CountryFIFA RankGroup Phase PointsGoal Difference
Colombia11th7+3
Ghana65th40
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Queiroz’s side had to absorb tremendous pressure in Group L, advancing via a wildcard slot after recording a win over Panama, a tight loss to Croatia, and a gritty tactical draw against England.

Historical Volatility

An evaluation of Ghana’s historical trajectory on the global leaderboard illustrates a program looking to reclaim past glory. The nation achieved its absolute competitive zenith during their legendary golden era in 2007 and 2008, when they scaled the mountain to reach an all-time high of 14th in the world.

Conversely, their absolute lowest floor arrived during a severe developmental transition period in June 2004, when they dropped down to 89th globally.

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