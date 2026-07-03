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Argentina’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Cape Verde

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates after scoring a goal.
© Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates after scoring a goal.

The safety net of the opening pool phase has officially evaporated at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving Argentina standing on the precipice of an unforgiving sudden-death bracket against a historic underdog story in Cape Verde. As Lionel Scaloni’s men look to navigate their way deep into the knockout ecosystem, this unique Round of 32 clash takes center stage at Miami Stadium.

Stepping onto the pitch to initiate their single-elimination campaign, Argentina holds the No. 2 spot in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with an elite baseline coefficient of 1,907.40 points. Their African challengers in this do-or-die environment represent a true tournament fairy tale looking to stage the ultimate sporting miracle.

Cape Verde enters the match occupying the 64th position globally on the official Inside FIFA leaderboard, carrying a baseline score of 1,402.97 points. The staggering separation of 62 places between the two camps frames this match as a pure David vs. Goliath script, putting the entirety of the psychological burden squarely on the shoulders of the South American heavyweights.

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Group Record and Global Rank

Argentina validated their pre-tournament favorite billing by comfortably dictating the tempo of Group J, securing maximum points while showcasing their signature defensive control.

Cape Verde, conversely, displayed exceptional operational chemistry to navigate a highly volatile pool phase, collecting crucial results to punch their direct elimination ticket.

The table below breaks down the tournament baselines and live ranking metrics for the two sides:

CountryFIFA RankGroup Phase PointsGoal Difference
Argentina2nd9+5
Cape Verde64th40
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Historical Longevity

Argentina’s return to the absolute pinnacle of the international index came at the perfect time, reclaiming the world No. 1 slot just hours before the opening match of this 2026 World Cup kicked off.

Historically, the Albiceleste have established themselves as an elite pillar of the global game, tracking over 1,680 total days at the summit across their competitive history. Conversely, their historic low floor came during a severe generational transition back in 1996, when they briefly drifted to 24th globally.

Because the mathematical algorithm governing the FIFA ranking applies its highest match-weight value to World Cup knockout assignments, today’s tactical battle features an intensely asymmetrical risk profile. Operating as the second-seeded nation in the world means Scaloni’s squad faces an unforgiving points terrain; a victory in normal time yields minimal point rewards, while a draw or an upset defeat against the 64th-ranked Blue Sharks would trigger an astronomical point penalty.

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