Who, when and where will Spain play in the Round of 16?

Spain lived up to their status as favorites at the 2026 World Cup, comfortably defeating Austria. Although the opening minutes were fairly even, Pedri managed to dictate the tempo of the match in outstanding fashion. However, it was Mikel Oyarzabal who led the victory, scoring a magnificent brace. After their win, Luis de la Fuente’s team have now secured their place in the Round of 16, with the date, venue, and potential opponents for their next match now confirmed.

Despite Nico Williams’ injury and the multiple physical issues, Luis de la Fuente managed to get his team to shine against Austria. Against a deep defensive block, Lamine Yamal and Álex Baena stood out, opening up the opposition’s defense from the wings. With their dribbling, Mikel Oyarzabal received through balls, where they managed to shine in attack with a huge brace. In addition, the high press was very effective, limiting their opponents throughout the match.

After being eliminated in the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022, Spain arrived with the need to play a leading role in the tournament. Although their victory over Austria brings them closer to their objective, it will not be achieved until they reach the final or lift the trophy. Unlike their previous matches, Luis de la Fuente’s team will face a much more difficult challenge, as they will take on another top contender for the first time at the 2026 World Cup.

When and at what time will Spain play in the Round of 16?

Spain will face Portugal or Croatia, depending on today’s game, on Monday, July 7, at 3:00 PM ET. It is expected to be one of the most competitive matches of the tournament. Roberto Martínez’s team Luis de la Fuente’s team and Zlatko Dalić’s team are clear top contenders, so they will be under pressure to secure the win. With both teams boasting stellar rosters, the match is shaping up to be highly competitive.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates scoring a goal.

While Portugal and Croatia have impressed throughout the tournament, Spain enter the match under significant pressure to win the title. Sixteen years after the last time they lifted the trophy, they once again have a highly promising roster. Not only has Lamine Yamal stood out, but Mikel Oyarzabal, Álex Baena, and others have also impressed. With several game-changing players in attack, they have every chance of securing the victory.

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Which stadium will host Spain game in the Round of 16?

Dallas Stadium, also known as AT&T Stadium, will host the match between Spain and Portugal/Croatia. With a capacity of 70,649 spectators, this venue is not one of the largest in the tournament, but it ranks among the most versatile. It is the home of the Dallas Cowboys, but it has hosted also events such as Super Bowl XLV, the Big 12 Championship, WrestleMania 32, and many others. For that reason, it has proven to be one of the tournament’s most reliable venues.