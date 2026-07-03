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Is Mo Salah playing? Australia vs Egypt projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt looks on
© Getty ImagesMohamed Salah #10 of Egypt looks on

A cloud of agonizing uncertainty hangs over Egypt as it marches into a monumental Round of 32 collision with Australia. The fate of its legendary captain, Mohamed Salah, hangs in the balance following a devastating hamstring strain. With the hopes of a nation holding its breath, the ultimate question dominates the countdown to kickoff: will their warrior be fit to take the pitch, and how will these two nations deploy their forces for this sudden-death epic?

Australia reached the knockout stage after finishing second in Group D. The Socceroos opened with a 2-0 victory over Turkey, suffered a defeat against the United States, and then secured qualification with a goalless draw against Paraguay.

Although Australia has scored only two goals during the tournament, its defensive displays have been among the strongest in the group stage. Tony Popovic’s side has conceded just twice, relying on organization and discipline rather than attacking flair.

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Egypt also arrives with confidence after making history by advancing beyond the World Cup group stage for the first time. The Pharaohs remained unbeaten, drawing with Belgium and Iran while defeating New Zealand, collecting five points to finish second in Group G on goal difference.

Emam Ashour #8 of Egypt celebrates with teammates.

Emam Ashour #8 of Egypt celebrates with teammates.

The African representative has already matched its total goal output from several previous World Cup appearances combined, scoring five goals during the group phase. That attacking improvement has given Hossam Hassan’s side belief heading into its biggest match in decades.

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Jackson Irvine and Harry Souttar of Australia

Will Mohamed Salah play?

The biggest question surrounding Egypt has centered on the condition of captain Mohamed Salah after he suffered a hamstring strain during the draw against Iran. The Liverpool legend left the match in the 57th minute before beginning an intensive rehabilitation program.

Egypt has now received encouraging news ahead of the knockout clash, with Salah cleared to play against Australia after returning to full training with the squad. However, his minutes are expected to be carefully managed, and Hossam Hassan has not guaranteed that his captain will start the match.

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Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt participates in the training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Australia

Hassan explained the situation carefully to the media: “Salah is a passionate player and he is very much looking forward to making his own contribution.” The coach also emphasized that caution remains essential: “I’m not going to run any risk unless I’m 100% sure he is fit and raring to go tomorrow. We look forward to him playing tomorrow, but we’re not sure if he’s going to be in the starting lineup.”

Australia vs Egypt: Projected lineups

Australia projected XI (3-4-3): Beach; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Bos, O’Neill, Irvine, Behich; Volpato, Irankunda, Metcalfe.

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Egypt projected XI (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hany, Rabia, Abdelmonem, Abdelkarim; Ashour, Saber; Zizo, Ziko, Trezeguet; Marmoush.

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