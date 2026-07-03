How far have Colombia advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Colombia are through to the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup, and Los Cafeteros will now try to recapture the magic of the tournament they’re still best remembered for, a run that remains the gold standard for Colombian soccer more than a decade later.

This year’s tournament marks Colombia‘s seventh trip to the World Cup, following previous appearances in 1962, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2014, and 2018. The South Americans have missed out on qualification four times since their debut, including a stretch of absences in the 2000s and, more recently, a shock failure to reach the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Colombia’s Group K campaign in 2026 was a strong one. Nestor Lorenzo’s men opened with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, followed it up with a 1-0 victory against DR Congo, and closed out the group with a goalless draw against Portugal, good enough for seven points and first place in the group.

Colombia’s best World Cup campaign

Colombia’s finest hour on the World Cup stage came in 2014, when the team reached the quarterfinals for the first and only time in its history, finishing fifth overall in Brazil.

James Rodriguez celebrates a goal for Colombia vs Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Jose Pekerman’s men were dominant in the group stage, opening with a 3-0 win over Greece, following it with a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, and closing with a 4-1 rout of Japan to finish top of Group C with a perfect record.

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see also Colombia’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Ghana

Colombia then beat Uruguay 2-0 in the Round of 16, a match remembered for a stunning volleyed goal from James Rodriguez, before their run finally ended with a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to host nation Brazil.

That campaign remains untouched by anything Colombia has produced since, including their 2018 return to the World Cup, which ended in a Round of 16 penalty-shootout loss to England.

Colombia’s overall World Cup record

Colombia have appeared in seven World Cups including this year’s tournament, reaching the knockout stage on four occasions but advancing past the Round of 16 only once.

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Including their ongoing 2026 campaign (before their Round of 32 clash vs Ghana), Colombia have played 25 World Cup matches all-time, winning 11, drawing 3, and losing 11, scoring 36 goals while conceding 30.