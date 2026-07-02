World Cup Recap: Kane Rescues England, Belgium Pulls Off Epic Comeback as USA Blanks Bosnia

The relentless single-elimination pressure of the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage has pushed more traditional powerhouses to the absolute brink. On the newest edition of The 90th Minute, co-hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price return to analyze an unforgettable matchday defined by jaw-dropping survival stories, historic tactical fightbacks, and clean-sheet efficiency.

Listen to the full analysis on Spotify to catch up on the complete tactical breakdowns.

The show leads with a look at a highly dramatic escape for England. Moving past their sluggish group-stage performances, the Three Lions faced intense tactical pressure before captain Harry Kane delivered trademark late heroics, scoring a vital match-winner to rescue England from the edge of elimination and keep their tournament aspirations alive.

The drama intensified tenfold in Belgium’s knockout encounter. In one of the most thrilling tactical turnarounds of the entire tournament, the Red Devils fell into a dangerous two-goal deficit before unleashing a ferocious second-half comeback. The hosts evaluate the tactical substitutions that altered the midfield shape, allowing Belgium to seal an incredible triumph. Meanwhile, co-hosts USA put together a highly disciplined, composed performance on home soil, securing a comfortable 2-0 shutout win over Bosnia & Herzegovina to confidently book their place in the Round of 16.

The program concludes by shifting focus to an extraordinarily poignant upcoming slate of Round of 32 blockbusters. The hosts preview Spain taking on Austria and Switzerland meeting Algeria, before diving into a highly anticipated, legendary clash between Portugal and Croatia—a monumental fixture that could represent the final tournament chapter for icons Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modrić.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to get the complete breakdown of final scores, legendary player analysis, and updated knockout brackets.