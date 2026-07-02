How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Austria could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

A defining hour approaches for Spain this Thursday as it steps onto the North American stage for a monumental 2026 World Cup Round of 32 collision with Austria. In this ruthless, sudden-death arena, the final result will dictate fate itself: crowning one nation as a continuing contender for ultimate glory, while condemning the other to a devastating and abrupt exit.

Spain and Austria will meet at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in one of the standout Round of 32 fixtures of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The reigning European champion enters the contest after topping Group H with seven points, while Austria booked its place in the knockout stage by finishing second in Group J following a dramatic draw against Algeria.

La Roja arrives as one of the tournament favorites after remaining unbeaten in 34 consecutive matches across all competitions and without conceding a goal during the group stage. Das Team, meanwhile, returns to the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since 1954, giving Ralf Rangnick’s side the chance to write another chapter in its history.

Spain’s journey to the Round of 32 has been solid rather than spectacular. After opening with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, La Roja responded by defeating Saudi Arabia 4-0 before edging Uruguay 1-0, securing first place in Group H.

Pos Team GP W-D-L Pts Status 1. Spain 3 2-1-0 7 Qualified 2. Cape Verde 3 0-3-0 3 Qualified (Best 3rd) 3. Uruguay 3 0-2-1 2 Eliminated 4. Saudi Arabia 3 0-1-2 1 Eliminated

On the other hand, Austria’s route to the knockout stage was far more dramatic. A 96th-minute equalizer from Sasa Kalajdzic against Algeria rescued a 3-3 draw, ensuring Rangnick’s team progressed behind Argentina in Group J. Although Austria conceded six goals during the group stage, the squad has also demonstrated impressive attacking quality by scoring six times in three matches

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Pos Team GP W-D-L Pts Status 1. Argentina 3 3-0-0 9 Qualified 2. Austria 3 1-1-1 4 Qualified 3. Algeria 3 1-1-1 4 Qualified (Best 3rd) 4. Jordan 3 0-0-3 0 Eliminated

What happens if Spain wins and Austria loses?

If Spain defeats Austria, either in regular time, extra time, or after a penalty shootout, La Roja will advance to the Round of 16.

Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates after scoring his first World Cup goal.

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Their next opponent would be the winner of Portugal vs. Croatia, setting up another heavyweight European showdown. Victory in that match would send Spain into the quarterfinals, where another difficult challenge would await from the section of the bracket containing teams such as the United States and Belgium.

Advancing would also reinforce Lamine Yamal’s side’s status as one of the leading contenders for the world title after an impressive defensive start that has seen the team concede zero goals through the group stage.

What happens if the match is level after 90 minutes?

Unlike the group stage, a draw cannot be the final outcome in the knockout rounds.

Pedri may be firm in Spain’s lineup

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If Spain and Austria are tied after regulation, the match will proceed to 30 minutes of extra time. Should the deadlock persist, the winner would be decided by a penalty shootout, with the victorious nation advancing to face Portugal or Croatia.

In other words, a draw after 90 minutes keeps both teams alive, but only one can advance once the match concludes.

What happens if Austria wins and Spain loses?

If Austria eliminates Spain, it would produce one of the tournament’s biggest surprises.

Marko Arnautovic #7 of Austria celebrates after scoring

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Rangnick’s side would advance to the Round of 16 to meet either Portugal or Croatia, inheriting Spain’s position in the knockout bracket. Austria would also keep alive hopes of reaching a World Cup quarterfinal for the first time in generations after already ending a decades-long wait for another knockout appearance.

For Spain, defeat would immediately end its World Cup campaign despite arriving in the United States among the favorites to lift the trophy.