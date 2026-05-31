Why isn’t Neymar playing for Brazil against Panama ahead of 2026 World Cup debut?

Brazil is set to clash with Panama at the Maracana Stadium on Sunday, May 31, in a crucial tune-up fixture ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America. However, as the official lineups were unveiled, immediate questions arose surrounding the high-profile absence of superstar Neymar Jr. from Carlo Ancelotti’s matchday squad.

Neymar will completely miss the friendly due to a lingering leg injury. After the forward underwent an MRI scan upon reporting to Brazil’s training camp, national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar revealed that the Santos star is dealing with a Grade 2 calf strain, sidelining him not just from the starting XI, but from the entire bench against Panama.

Santos had previously reported that Neymar merely suffered an edema, a minor injury, following a match against Coritiba back on May 17, which prompted Ancelotti to confidently name him to the final 26-man World Cup roster. However, this latest medical update casts serious doubt on whether the talisman will be fit in time for Brazil’s massive Group Stage opener against Morocco on Saturday, June 13, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The diagnosis sparked immediate speculation over whether Neymar could be replaced on the roster, potentially crushing his World Cup dreams. Ancelotti emphatically shut down those rumors during Saturday’s press conference, stating, “the 26 players I chose are the ones who will play in the World Cup,” confirming that Neymar will remain with the squad and no emergency injury replacements will be made.

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Neymar set to miss both of Brazil’s warm-up matches

According to Ancelotti, the calf injury has kept Neymar separated from first-team training sessions, though he is making excellent progress in his individualized rehabilitation program. Even so, the timeline will not move fast enough for the Santos icon to log any minutes for the Canarinha before the tournament officially kicks off.

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Following the Panama friendly, the Brazilian delegation will fly to New Jersey to open their primary training camp at the Columbia Park Training Center. From there, the Canarinha will travel to Cleveland, Ohio, to face Egypt at Huntington Bank Field on June 6 in their final pre-World Cup exhibition, leaving Neymar with an incredibly narrow window to prove his fitness.

Confirmed lineups for Brazil and Panama

Brazil’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Wesley, Bremer, Leo Pereira, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Luiz Henrique, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior; Matheus Cunha.

Head coach: Carlo Ancelotti.

Panama’s confirmed lineup: (3-4-3): Orlando Mosquera; Cesar Blackman, Fidel Escobar, Jose Cordoba; Amir Murillo, Ismael Diaz, Carlos Harvey, Andres Andrade; Jose Luis Rodriguez, Cecilio Waterman, Yoel Barcenas.

Head coach: Thomas Christiansen.

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