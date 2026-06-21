How to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia in USA: 2026 Tournament, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Spain vs Saudi Arabia WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Sunday, June 21, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Spain enters its second group stage match with a sense of urgency after a stunning 0-0 draw against tournament debutant Cape Verde. Despite dominating every statistical category, including 27 shots and 74% possession, the Euro 2024 champions failed to find the back of the net, creating immense pressure to deliver a statement win and get their campaign back on track.

Conversely, Saudi Arabia comes into this clash on a high after securing an impressive 1-1 draw against a formidable Uruguay side. The Green Falcons executed their game plan effectively, particularly in the first half, and showed they can compete on the global stage. Now, they face a wounded Spanish side, presenting an opportunity to pull off another major upset and solidify their chances of advancing.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two nations could not be more different after the opening round. Spain, one of the tournament favorites, suffered what is arguably their most disappointing result in the competition’s history. The 65-place gap in the FIFA rankings between them and Cape Verde was the largest ever in a match at the finals that did not end in a victory for the higher-ranked nation, leaving the squad to deal with the shock.

This match projects to be a classic clash of styles. Spain will undoubtedly control the tempo and possession, aiming to break down a disciplined defensive unit. Their 443 passes in the final third against Cape Verde highlight their patient, probing approach. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, will likely deploy a compact low block, replicating the defensive resilience they showed against Uruguay while looking for opportunities to counter-attack.

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Motivation is a key factor for both teams. Spain is playing for redemption and must avoid another slip-up that could jeopardize their tournament hopes. Manager Luis de la Fuente is expected to field a more aggressive lineup to ensure a convincing victory. For Saudi Arabia, this is a chance to build on their strong start and prove their opening result was no fluke, with the ultimate prize being a spot in the knockout rounds.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Spain has had the upper hand in this fixture, winning all three of their previous encounters. The only competitive meeting between the two sides came during the 2006 tournament group stage, where Spain secured a narrow 1-0 victory. Their most recent clash was a 2012 friendly, which ended in a dominant 5-0 win for the Spanish.

Across their three matchups, the games have produced a combined 11 goals, averaging over 3.6 per game, though that figure is heavily skewed by the lopsided 2012 friendly. The 2006 result is a more telling indicator of how these teams perform in a competitive setting, suggesting a tighter affair is possible despite Spain‘s overwhelming quality on paper.

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Spain has a strong record against AFC nations in this competition, with four wins, two draws, and only one loss in seven matches. In contrast, Saudi Arabia has struggled against European opposition, losing ten of their eleven tournament games. Their single victory came against Belgium back in 1994, highlighting the scale of the challenge they face.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

After a frustrating opening performance, Spain is expected to make significant changes to its starting attack, while Saudi Arabia is likely to stick with the formula that earned them a point against Uruguay.

The biggest news for Spain is the anticipated promotion of wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams to the starting lineup. Both players provided a much-needed spark off the bench against Cape Verde, and their inclusion from the first whistle should add pace, directness, and unpredictability to the Spanish attack. This move would likely see Ferran Torres and Gavi shift to a substitute role.

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Saudi Arabia has a relatively clean bill of health. Goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi, who missed the first match with a hamstring issue, is reportedly recovering but is not expected to start. Otherwise, manager Georgios Donis has a full squad to choose from as he prepares his team to withstand the anticipated Spanish onslaught.

Spain Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Simón; Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsí, Llorente; Rodri, Ruiz, Pedri; Williams, Yamal, Oyarzabal.

This lineup is built for offensive firepower. By starting Yamal and Williams, Spain aims to stretch the Saudi defense and create space for playmakers like Pedri and striker Mikel Oyarzabal, who will be looking to bounce back from a quiet opening game.

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Saudi Arabia Projected XI (4-4-2):

Al-Owais; Al-Harbi, Al-Amri, Al-Tambakti, Abdulhamid; Al-Dawsari, Kanno, Al-Khaibari, Abu Al-Shamat; Al-Juwayr, Al-Buraikan.

This disciplined 4-4-2 formation proved effective in frustrating Uruguay. Its strength lies in its compact shape and the midfield’s ability to shield the backline, which will be crucial in containing Spain’s creative talent.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Spain vs Saudi Arabia match on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, so you can catch the action from anywhere.

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A subscription to Fubo also includes access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can stream matches from leagues such as LaLiga, Liga MX, and Bundesliga, giving you comprehensive coverage of global soccer.

The service is priced at $14.99 per month, offering great value for sports fans. There are often bundle deals available that include other channels and sports networks, allowing you to customize your viewing experience.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Tournament games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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