Why FIFA reversed course to award Guillermo Ochoa the same special World Cup ‘Legacy’ patch as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Joining the legendary ranks of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Guillermo Ochoa anchored one of the most touching storylines of the 2026 World Cup. The Mexican shot-stopper’s historic campaign took a sudden swerve when an unexpected FIFA ruling on a special accolade capped off his tournament with a memorable and deeply emotional highlight.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper had already written his name into World Cup history by being selected for his sixth tournament, but the circumstances around the honor created plenty of discussion. What followed before Mexico’s clash against Czechia turned into a celebration of longevity, perseverance, and a career built around unforgettable moments with the national team.

Ochoa eventually receives FIFA’s ‘Legacy’ patch after initial controversy

The special FIFA Legacy patch was introduced to recognize players who reached an extraordinary milestone of World Cup involvement. The badge was originally expected to belong to a very small group of legends, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Manuel Neuer, and Yuto Nagatomo, who had appeared in at least five World Cup tournaments.

However, Ochoa’s situation was different. Although the goalkeeper had been part of Mexico’s squads at six consecutive World Cups from 2006 to 2026, he did not play a single minute in the 2006 tournament in Germany or the 2010 edition in South Africa. Because of that, FIFA initially decided he did not meet the criteria for the patch.

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The decision quickly caused debate among Mexican supporters, who argued that Ochoa’s influence and contribution to Mexico’s World Cup history deserved recognition. “Memo Ochoa does not have a patch for six World Cups. You cannot do this,” Mexican outlet Record Sports wrote after the initial decision became public.

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The report added that the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) contacted FIFA regarding the situation, and the governing body eventually changed its position. Before Mexico’s match against Czechia, images showed Ochoa wearing the Legacy patch on his shirt, officially placing him alongside some of soccer’s biggest names.

Guillermo Ochoa #13 of Mexico looks on

Historic farewell at the Azteca

The recognition arrived on a night that already felt like a tribute to Ochoa’s remarkable international career. Mexico had already secured progress in the group stage, allowing head coach Javier Aguirre to give the veteran goalkeeper one final World Cup appearance.

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The moment arrived in the 77th minute when Ochoa replaced Raul Rangel. The Estadio Azteca erupted as thousands of supporters chanted his name, turning a substitution into an emotional farewell for a player who became a symbol of Mexican soccer.

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After the match, Ochoa reflected on the special atmosphere and the connection he has always had with the fans. “It’s the most beautiful thing, that they recognize your effort. I always try to do it for them, to leave a mark. I think today was a perfect ending,” Ochoa said.

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The goalkeeper also spoke about the importance of returning to the stadium where his soccer journey began. “I felt the affection in the stadium where I was born, the stadium where I grew up,” he explained. “I wanted to be on the field and I wanted to play here in this stadium.”