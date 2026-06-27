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What is Panama’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs England?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Panama players pose for a team photograph.
© Robert Cianflone/Getty ImagesPanama players pose for a team photograph.

The Panama FIFA ranking sits at a live, updated position of 42nd in the world as Los Canaleros prepare to wrap up their highly demanding Group L schedule against global giants England.

While Thomas Christiansen’s tactical unit officially entered the 2026 World Cup bracket occupying a respectable 34th position, the merciless nature of tournament math has caused an immediate downward shift. Tracking these live Elo-based alterations highlights the uphill climb Panama faces to protect their international prestige.

The Central American representatives enter the pitch at Snapdragon Stadium burdened by a difficult start to their campaign. Back-to-back 1-0 defeats against Ghana and Croatia completely erased their margin for error, causing a six-place slide on the live coefficient tables.

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The Group L elephant in the room

While Panama’s slide to 42nd reflects a team struggling to find the back of the net, the statistical gulf becomes even wider when looking at an England side firmly entrenched at 4th place globally.

The current standings layout in Group L outlines the stark competitive divide ahead of kickoff:

Group L standings & global rank

CountryLive FIFA RankMatches PlayedPointsGoal Difference
England4th24+2
Ghana65th24+1
Croatia13th23-1
Panama42nd20-2

Historic trajectory

To place Panama’s current 42nd position into clear perspective, the nation’s soccer history reveals an era of massive structural growth. Los Canaleros drifted at a highly difficult all-time floor of 150th in the world back in 1999. Through meticulous youth development and a sustained tactical identity under Christiansen, they eventually soared to a historic all-time peak of 29th globally.

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How England’s win, draw, or loss vs Panama could impact the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

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How England’s win, draw, or loss vs Panama could impact the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

Facing the Three Lions under their current ranking profile presents a forgiving mathematical environment. Because the FIFA algorithm protects lower-ranked underdogs while heavily penalizing top-five favorites, Panama has nothing to lose; a loss barely impacts their point accumulation, while a shock result against England would trigger an immediate coefficient boost.

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