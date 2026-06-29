Netherland’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Morocco

Netherlands enter their Round of 32 clash against Morocco as one of the form teams of the tournament so far at the 2026 World Cup. Ronald Koeman’s side topped Group F and now face the task of getting past a Moroccan side that finished just behind Brazil in one of the toughest groups of the tournament.

The Netherlands currently sit at No.7 in the FIFA World Rankings. The Dutch opened with a 2-2 draw against Japan, before bouncing back in style with a 5-1 thrashing of Sweden and a 3-1 win over Tunisia to close out the group stage.

Those results gave them seven points and top spot in Group F, with forward Brian Brobbey emerging as the team’s leading scorer through the first round with three goals.

Morocco, by contrast, head into this crucial game ranked just one spot higher at No. 6 in the rankings, making this one of the most evenly matched ties of the entire Round of 32.

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The Atlas Lions held five-time champions Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their opener, before following it up with a 1-0 win over Scotland and a 4-2 victory over Haiti, finishing on seven points as well as Brazil, but settling for second place in Group C behind them on goal difference.

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Netherlands chasing a first title after three runner-up finishes

Despite being one of the most consistently dangerous nations in World Cup history, the Dutch have never lifted the trophy, falling short in the final on three separate occasions, in 1974, 1978, and most recently in 2010.

Ronald Koeman’s current group will be eager to use that long wait as motivation, knowing that another deep run through the knockout stage could finally put the Netherlands’ name on the one trophy that has eluded them for over half a century.