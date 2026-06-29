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Netherland’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Morocco

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands.
© Getty ImagesCody Gakpo of the Netherlands.

Netherlands enter their Round of 32 clash against Morocco as one of the form teams of the tournament so far at the 2026 World Cup. Ronald Koeman’s side topped Group F and now face the task of getting past a Moroccan side that finished just behind Brazil in one of the toughest groups of the tournament.

The Netherlands currently sit at No.7 in the FIFA World Rankings. The Dutch opened with a 2-2 draw against Japan, before bouncing back in style with a 5-1 thrashing of Sweden and a 3-1 win over Tunisia to close out the group stage.

Those results gave them seven points and top spot in Group F, with forward Brian Brobbey emerging as the team’s leading scorer through the first round with three goals.

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Morocco, by contrast, head into this crucial game ranked just one spot higher at No. 6 in the rankings, making this one of the most evenly matched ties of the entire Round of 32.

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The Atlas Lions held five-time champions Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their opener, before following it up with a 1-0 win over Scotland and a 4-2 victory over Haiti, finishing on seven points as well as Brazil, but settling for second place in Group C behind them on goal difference.

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How to watch Netherlands vs Morocco match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

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How to watch Netherlands vs Morocco match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands chasing a first title after three runner-up finishes

Despite being one of the most consistently dangerous nations in World Cup history, the Dutch have never lifted the trophy, falling short in the final on three separate occasions, in 1974, 1978, and most recently in 2010.

Ronald Koeman’s current group will be eager to use that long wait as motivation, knowing that another deep run through the knockout stage could finally put the Netherlands’ name on the one trophy that has eluded them for over half a century.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Netherlands have secured their place in the knockout stage, imposing as top contenders. With this in mind, they face Morocco, looking to make secure their Round of 16 spot. Therefore, a win, a draw, or a loss could significantly affect the knockout bracket.

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What is Morocco’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs the Netherlands?

Morocco will look to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, in a tough match against the Netherlands.

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Netherlands will face off against Morocco for the FIFA World Cup round of 32. Here’s everything you need to know about watching this matchup live in the United States.

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