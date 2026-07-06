How to watch USA vs Belgium in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch USA vs Belgium on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO USA vs Belgium WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Monday, July 6, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

As co-hosts of the 2026 tournament, the USA enters this Round of 16 clash with the weight of a nation’s expectations on their shoulders. After an impressive run that saw them top their group and secure a commanding 2-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32, Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad has earned the unusual status of pre-match favorites. A win would mark a historic quarter-final berth on home soil and offer the perfect chance for redemption against the team that knocked them out at this same stage in 2014.

Belgium, however, arrives in Seattle riding a wave of pure adrenaline after pulling off a miraculous comeback against Senegal. Trailing 2-0 as late as the 86th minute, the Red Devils staged a stunning revival to force extra time and seal a 3-2 victory. While their defensive frailties were exposed, the dramatic win proved the remnants of their ‘golden generation’ still possess immense quality and an unbreakable fighting spirit as they chase a third quarter-final appearance in the last four tournaments.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The tournament trajectories of these two nations could not be more different. The USMNT has been one of the standout teams, playing with purpose and confidence fueled by passionate home crowds. They have won three of their four matches, significantly overperforming their expected goals (xG) metric by scoring 10 goals from just 5.58 xG. In contrast, Belgium has looked unconvincing, drawing three of their four games in normal time and relying on a lucky escape to get past Senegal.

The tactical battle will likely be decided by the USA‘s aggressive approach against Belgium‘s seasoned experience. Under Pochettino, the US has implemented a high-intensity press, allowing just 9.7 passes per defensive action—one of the best rates in the competition. While this disrupts opponents, it carries the risk of leaving them exposed against a Belgian side adept at exploiting space in transition. Belgium can control the tempo but has also proven they can win without dominating possession, setting up a fascinating clash of styles.

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Motivation runs deep for both squads. For the USA, this is a golden opportunity to make a deep run in a home tournament and avenge the painful 2014 exit. For Belgium, this match is about silencing the doubters and proving their veteran core can still compete at the highest level. With a place in the final eight on the line, neither side will give an inch in what promises to be a tense and dramatic encounter.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History between these two sides in the World Cup is limited but significant. They first met in the inaugural 1930 tournament, a match the USA won 3-0. Their most recent and memorable encounter was in the Round of 16 in 2014, where Belgium eliminated the USMNT 2-1 after a grueling extra-time battle. Outside of the tournament, Belgium has completely dominated, winning all five friendly matches between the nations.

The most recent meeting provides a stark warning for the United States. In a friendly played on US soil in March 2026, Belgium dismantled the Americans in a 5-2 victory. That high-scoring affair saw 33 total shots and an xG of 4.31, suggesting that when these two teams meet, attacking football is on the agenda. It highlights Belgium‘s offensive firepower, even if their recent tournament form has been inconsistent.

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Data from the 2026 tournament points toward another open, attacking game. Both teams have scored in three of Belgium‘s four matches so far. The USA has been a scoring machine, finding the net in all four of their games and averaging 2.5 goals per match. Given the recent head-to-head result and current tournament trends, spectators and fans can likely expect goals from both sides as they fight for a quarter-final spot.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face critical lineup decisions, though the USA‘s hand has been forced by a key suspension, while Belgium looks to maintain the momentum from their dramatic comeback.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s plans have been severely disrupted by the suspension of star forward Folarin Balogun, who was sent off after scoring in the win against Bosnia-Herzegovina. His absence leaves a massive void, as he has netted three of the team’s ten goals. Ricardo Pepi is the likely replacement, but his lengthy international goal drought is a major concern. Elsewhere, midfielders Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan are questionable with minor injuries but were not expected to be starters.

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Belgium‘s coach Rudi Garcia has fewer concerns. Defender Zeno Debast remains a question mark as he returns to training, but the center-back pairing of Arthur Theate and Brandon Mechele is expected to continue. The most notable tactical decision is the continued use of Romelu Lukaku as a high-impact substitute, with Charles De Ketelaere preferred to start. This strategy proved devastatingly effective against Senegal and will likely be repeated.

USA Projected XI (4-3-3): Freese; Robinson, Richards, Ream, Freeman; Tillman, Adams, McKennie; Pulisic, Dest, Pepi.

This lineup will rely heavily on the creativity of Christian Pulisic and the midfield engine of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie to compensate for Balogun‘s absence. The pressure falls squarely on Ricardo Pepi to lead the line effectively against an experienced Belgian defense.

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Belgium Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; De Cuyper, Theate, Mechele, Castagne; Vanaken, Tielemans; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere.

Belgium will lean on the world-class vision of Kevin De Bruyne to orchestrate the attack, with the pace of Jérémy Doku and Leandro Trossard on the wings. Youri Tielemans, the hero against Senegal, will be crucial in controlling the midfield, while Romelu Lukaku provides a formidable weapon from the bench.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the USA vs Belgium match on Fubo. The service is compatible with most modern devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

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In addition to the World Cup, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a wide range of other soccer competitions. You can stream top European leagues such as LaLiga or Liga MX.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans who want to follow multiple leagues and competitions throughout the year.

SEE MORE: View our comprehensive guide on where to find all World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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