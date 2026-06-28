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World Cup Preview: Canada and Switzerland Battle for Group B Primacy

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates with Promise David #24 after scoring a goal.
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesCyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates with Promise David #24 after scoring a goal.

The final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage is officially underway, bringing high-stakes drama and massive seeding implications across the brackets. On the latest edition of The 90th Minute, hosts Dan Riccio and Will Lou review a crucial matchday of results before pivoting to a massive first-place decider.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete matchday analysis.

The program kicks off with a review of the latest tournament action, headlined by Portugal’s emphatic 5-0 dismantling of Uzbekistan—a match that saw their attacking front finally click into gear. The hosts contrast that dominant display with England’s frustrating, scoreless 0-0 draw against an organized Ghana squad, alongside crucial group victories for Croatia and Colombia.

The focus of the discussion then shifts heavily toward Canada’s massive upcoming showdown against Switzerland to determine the winner of Group B. The duo breaks down how Jesse Marsch’s team can handle the pressure of this winner-take-all scenario, evaluating tactical midfield replacements for the injured Ismael Koné and how a fully available Alphonso Davies impacts their transition game.

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The episode concludes with a comprehensive preview of the remaining final matchday fixtures, including a fascinating Group C meeting between Brazil and Scotland. The guys outline the various qualification math and knockout-round paths for contenders like Mexico, Morocco, and South Africa as the group stage draws to a dramatic close.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to stay completely up to date on all the latest tactical lineups, group tiebreakers, and upcoming matchups.

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