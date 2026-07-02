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World Cup Daily Recap: Penalty Controversy and Epic Comebacks Shake Up Round of 32

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Youri Tielemans #8 of Belgium celebrates a goal vs Senegal.
© Getty ImagesYouri Tielemans #8 of Belgium celebrates a goal vs Senegal.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout phase just delivered its most dramatic, heart-stopping, and controversial 24 hours of football yet. On the newest daily recap from Rabona TV, Adrian Sousa tears into a high-octane slate of Round of 32 fixtures where favorites were pushed to the absolute edge before booking their Round of 16 tickets.

Listen to the full tactical breakdown on Spotify to hear the complete penalty controversy review.

The most dramatic story of the day unfolded in a classic heavyweight thriller between Belgium and Senegal. The African giants stunned the Red Devils by racing out to a commanding 2-0 lead. However, Belgium displayed immense character, utilizing Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans to claw their way back and force extra time. Just as a penalty shootout loomed, a highly disputed, last-gasp stoppage-time penalty was awarded to Belgium, which Tielemans coolly converted to seal a chaotic 3-2 victory—sparking a massive tactical and refereeing debate online.

Meanwhile, England fans endured their own bout of pure anxiety against a fearless DR Congo side. The underdogs took a shock lead before Three Lions captain Harry Kane single-handedly rescued his nation, bagging a clinical brace to secure a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory and keep England’s tournament alive.

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The drama concluded with host nation USA putting on a clinic in defensive resilience. Facing Bosnia & Herzegovina, the USMNT was forced to navigate a significant portion of the match with only 10 men following a costly red card. Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Americans dug deep, protected their clean sheet, and secured a gritty 2-0 win to keep their home tournament dreams burning.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to see how these wild survival stories have reshaped the evolving Round of 16 bracket.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
World Cup Recap: Kane Rescues England, Belgium Pulls Off Epic Comeback as USA Blanks Bosnia

World Cup Recap: Kane Rescues England, Belgium Pulls Off Epic Comeback as USA Blanks Bosnia

Dan Riccio and Blake Price recap high-octane Round of 32 survival stories on The 90th Minute, featuring dramatic wins for England, Belgium, and the USA.

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Dan Riccio and Blake Price recap a historic day of Round of 32 upsets on The 90th Minute, featuring Germany's exit and Morocco's thriller against the Netherlands.

World Cup Chaos: Three Giants Fall in 24 Hours of Round of 32 Madness

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Rabona TV reviews a brutal day of 2026 World Cup knockouts as Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan are dumped out of the tournament.

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