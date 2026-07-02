How to watch Portugal vs Croatia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal vs Croatia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Portugal vs Croatia WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Thursday, July 2, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Portugal enters the knockout stage carrying the weight of heavy expectations but also questions about their consistency. After finishing as runners-up in Group K, Roberto Martinez‘s side has shown flashes of offensive firepower but struggled to impose its will in draws against DR Congo and Colombia. The urgency is now at a fever pitch, as a single misstep against a battle-hardened opponent will end their tournament journey.

Croatia, meanwhile, arrives with a familiar chip on its shoulder. The 2018 finalists and 2022 third-place finishers have a well-earned reputation for navigating the brutal terrain of knockout soccer. Despite a less-than-convincing group stage that saw them also finish second, Zlatko Dalić‘s squad possesses the tactical discipline and big-game experience to trouble any favorite. For both nations, this Round of 32 clash at BMO Field is a high-stakes test where there is no margin for error.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This knockout tie features two European powerhouses who have yet to hit their top gear in the tournament. Both stumbled into the Round of 32 as group runners-up, failing to display the dominance many anticipated. Portugal‘s six group-stage goals mask an overperformance of their expected goals (xG) by 1.81, suggesting their finishing has been more fortunate than sustainable. Croatia shares a similar story, scoring five goals from a meager 2.77 xG while looking defensively frail, conceding a combined 4.39 expected goals against (xGA).

The tactical battle presents a fascinating contrast in styles. Portugal operates with an aggressive high press, ranking seventh in the competition for passes allowed per defensive action (9.5 PPDA). They will look to disrupt Croatia‘s build-up play and force turnovers high up the pitch. In stark contrast, Croatia prefers to sit in a deeper, more passive defensive block, absorbing pressure and waiting for the right moment to counter. Their 16.3 PPDA ranks among the lowest, indicating a willingness to concede territory.

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The motivations for both squads are crystal clear: survive and advance. For Portugal, the objective is to build on their quarter-final appearance in 2022 and make a serious run for the trophy. For Croatia, it is another opportunity to leverage their incredible tournament resilience. They are masters of the knockout format, and despite being the underdogs, their recent history of deep runs makes them a formidable obstacle for any team.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been a one-sided fixture. In six official meetings, Portugal remains undefeated against Croatia, boasting an impressive record of five wins and one draw. This will be the first time the two nations have ever faced each other on the World Cup stage, adding a new layer of intrigue to their rivalry.

Recent encounters suggest a more competitive dynamic. The last five matches between them have been goal-filled affairs, with four seeing both teams find the back of the net. Their most recent clashes came in the 2024 Nations League, where Portugal secured a 2-1 home victory before the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in Croatia.

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From a statistical standpoint, goals are a strong possibility. The last five head-to-head games have produced an average of 3.2 goals per match. Furthermore, Croatia has seen both teams score in seven of their last eight World Cup knockout games, a testament to their ability to find the net even in tight contests. Portugal has also been a reliable offensive force, scoring in 15 of their last 19 competitive fixtures.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers will be pleased to have fully fit squads at their disposal, with no significant injuries or suspensions reported ahead of this crucial elimination match.

For Portugal, Roberto Martinez is expected to field a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, likely sticking with the same starting eleven that featured against Colombia. Cristiano Ronaldo will spearhead the attack, with creative support from Bruno Fernandes in the central role and João Félix and Pedro Neto providing width and pace on the flanks. The team’s success will depend on its ability to convert possession into clear-cut chances.

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Croatia‘s Zlatko Dalić is anticipated to make a slight tactical adjustment to the side that defeated Ghana. Joško Gvardiol could slot in at left-back, allowing the veteran Ivan Perišić to move into a more advanced attacking role. The midfield will be anchored by the iconic Luka Modrić, whose vision and control of tempo will be vital to Croatia‘s chances of disrupting Portugal‘s rhythm.

Portugal Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Costa; Mendes, Veiga, Dias, Cancelo; Vitinha, Neves; Felix, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.

Martinez is backing his established lineup, trusting the creative midfield duo of Vitinha and Fernandes to unlock the Croatian defense and supply chances for Cristiano Ronaldo. The key will be whether the wide attackers, Félix and Neto, can provide the clinical finishing that was occasionally absent during the group stage.

Croatia Projected XI (4-3-3):

Livakovic; Gvardiol, Pongracic, Sutalo, Stanisic; Sucic, Modric, Kovacic; Perisic, Budimir, Baturina.

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Dalić’s setup is designed to control the center of the park through the legendary trio of Modrić, Kovačić, and Sučić. Shifting Perišić into the attack adds a direct goal threat and valuable experience alongside striker Ante Budimir, who has proven to be a clinical finisher when provided with service.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Portugal vs Croatia match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

In addition to the 2026 tournament matches, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. Enjoy coverage of leagues such as Liga MX and LaLiga, as well as other major tournaments.

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The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans who want to follow all the action from North America and beyond.

SEE MORE: Where to find the 2026 World Cup on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.