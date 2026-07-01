Is Harry Kane playing? England vs DR Congo confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

England face DR Congo in the Round of 32. While Thomas Tuchel’s team are one of the tournament’s strongest attacking sides, Sébastien Desabre’s team have been one of the tournament’s best defensive teams. With this in mind, the match could be more competitive than expected, as both styles clash strongly. Because of this, fans are keeping a close eye on Harry Kane‘s status, as he could once again be crucial in front of goal.

Harry Kane will start for England, as he has no injuries or suspensions. As the focal point of the team’s collective play, head coach Thomas Tuchel continues to consider him an undisputed starter. With three goals at the 2026 World Cup, he will be looking to reduce the gap to Lionel Messi in the race to become the tournament’s top scorer. In addition, he is key to creating space against DR Congo‘s solid defense through his attacking movement.

Coupled with Kane, England will bet on Marcus Rashford and Noni Madueke on the wings, looking to widen the opposition’s defense. In attacking midfield, Jude Bellingham will also start after shining throughout the three group-stage matches. Moreover, the presence of Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson is key in midfield, as they can break the defense with their passing and stop counterattacks.

DR Congo have managed to surprise everyone with their performances at the 2026 World Cup. Head coach Sébastien Desabre relies on a solid defensive line, leaving very little space for the opposition. However, they are also very efficient on the counterattack, led by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Arthur Masuaku. In addition, Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu can cause problems by dominating the opposition’s penalty area and scoring key goals.

Harry Kane of England

England confirmed lineup vs DR Congo

As one of the tournament’s best teams, England come into the match as the clear favorites to defeat DR Congo. However, Thomas Tuchel has the significant absence of Reece James through injury. As a result, Djed Spende will play once again at right-back. In addition, Marcus Rashford will return to the starting lineup, having proven to be a difference-maker against defensive teams. Nevertheless, Harry Kane remains the team’s focal point.

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see also How England’s win, draw, or loss vs DR Congo could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Considering this, England will lineup as follows: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O’Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane.

DR Congo confirmed lineup vs England

DR Congo managed to surprise everyone by qualifying for the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams. For the clash against England, head coach Sébastien Desabre will once again rely on a solid defense to close down space. However, the key to the match will be the full-backs, as they must be crucial in exploiting the space behind the opposition. In addition, Cipenga and Wissa need to be clinical in front of goal.

With this in mind, DR Congo will play as follows: Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku; Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal’ayel Mukau, Nathanael Mbuku, Noah Sadiki; Brian Cipenga, Yoane Wissa.

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