Thomas Tuchel suffers another right-back setback as Jarell Quansah receives two-game suspension

England advanced to the quarterfinal stage in the 2026 World Cup with a hard-fought 3-2 win over co-host Mexico in the Round of 16, but the victory came at a cost. Head coach Thomas Tuchel now faces another headache at right back after Jarell Quansah was handed a two-game suspension.

The trouble began in the second half against Mexico, when Quansah brought down Jesus Gallardo and was initially shown a yellow card. Following a VAR review, however, referee Alireza Faghani upgraded the decision to a red card in the 54th minute, leaving England to see out the remaining 36 minutes with ten men.

On Wednesday, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee confirmed the length of the ban. “2-match suspension for a breach of article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” the statement read. “The suspension will be served in the upcoming match(es) of the representative team of England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and in accordance with art. 69 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.“

The Mexico match was only Quansah’s second start of the tournament, having previously featured against Panama before being forced off with an injury. Now recovered, the Bayer Leverkusen defender will miss the quarterfinal against Norway and a potential semifinal against either Argentina or Switzerland, with his earliest possible return coming in the final should England get there.

Jesus Gallardo #23 of Mexico is tackled by Jarell Quansah #26 of England.

Tuchel running short of right-back options

One of the more surprising omissions from Tuchel‘s World Cup squad was Trent Alexander-Arnold, leaving Reece James, Djed Spence, and Quansah as the options at right back. Injuries have steadily thinned that group throughout the tournament.

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James started the first two matches against Croatia and Ghana before a hamstring problem ended his run in the team. More than two and a half weeks have passed since that injury, and the Chelsea defender has yet to return to action for England.

With James sidelined, Quansah stepped in at right back, a position he has covered at club level as part of a back three at Bayer Leverkusen. He started against Panama and again against Mexico before the red card and subsequent ban removed him from the equation entirely.

That leaves Djed Spence as Tuchel’s last recognized option at right back, one of the more unexpected names in the original squad selection. The Tottenham Hotspur defender has appeared in every match of the tournament, starting the Round of 32 clash against DR Congo at right back before coming off the bench in subsequent games to cover both flanks.

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Spence entered the Mexico game as a substitute in the 74th minute after missing the final training session with a minor issue. With England unable to appeal Quansah’s suspesion and both James and Spence carrying fitness concerns, Tuchel faces a genuine problem heading into the Norway quarterfinal, with center back Ezri Konsa emerging as a contingency option if neither right back is available.