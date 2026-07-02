Croatia’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Portugal

A huge match is coming ahead for fans at the 2026 World Cup, with Croatia and Portugal both aiming to reach the next round in a high-level knockout clash.

Croatia enter this match ranked 13th in the with 1,723.05 points. They are two spots lower than the June 11 update after a group stage campaign that included a 4-2 loss to England, followed by victories over Panama and Ghana.

They have remained inside the top 15 for a sustained period, built around a strong generation led by Luka Modrić, with consistent deep runs in international tournaments even when falling short of titles.

Portugal’s ranking

Portugal arrive for this clash ranked 8th, a drop of three places compared to the June 11 update.

‘Portugal could not win the group (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Their group stage results included a draw with Colombia, a draw with DR Congo, and a win over Uzbekistan, enough to secure qualification but with some fluctuation in their ranking position.

see also Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric playing? Portugal vs Croatia confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Portugal remain one of the strongest international sides, maintaining a high ranking thanks to decades of top-level talent production and consistency in major tournaments. Their highest ranking was 3rd, reached three times, while their lowest was 43rd in 1998.

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Croatia’s highest ranking

The gap between Croatia’s highest and lowest ranking reflects their rapid rise as a national team since independence. They reached their highest-ever position of 3rd in 1999, while their lowest came in 1994 when they were ranked 125th after becoming an independent national team.