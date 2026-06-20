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What is Sweden’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs the Netherlands?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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The Swedish national team
© Getty ImagesThe Swedish national team

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver intriguing storylines, and another fascinating chapter will be written when Sweden faces the Netherlands in a crucial Group F encounter at NRG Stadium in Houston. Both national teams arrive with momentum of different kinds, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated matches of the second round of group-stage fixtures.

While the Netherlands is searching for its first victory of the tournament, Sweden enters the contest after one of the most impressive opening performances of the competition. Ahead of the showdown, attention has also turned to Sweden’s current position in the FIFA World Rankings and what it says about the challenge awaiting Ronald Koeman’s side.

The group standings have already created significant pressure heading into Matchday Two. The Netherlands opened its World Cup campaign with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Japan, surrendering the lead twice and leaving itself with little margin for error.

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Sweden, meanwhile, emphatically announced itself by dismantling Tunisia 5-1. That result placed the Scandinavian nation at the top of Group F and handed Graham Potter’s team a valuable early advantage in the race for qualification.

sweden netherlands world cup

Daley Blind of Netherlands and Marcus Berg of Sweden during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

For the Netherlands, three points would restore control over its World Cup destiny. Sweden, on the other hand, could move a major step closer to the knockout rounds with another victory.

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Sweden’s current FIFA ranking before Netherlands clash revealed

Despite Sweden’s impressive start to the tournament, FIFA‘s latest rankings reveal a significant gap between the two teams. Sweden currently sits 34th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings with 1,533.19 points, having moved four places since the start of the World Cup

On the other hand, the Netherlands enters the match in a much higher position, occupying eighth place in the world rankings with 1,749.20 points. They hold this position from the start of the tournament. The Dutch remain one of Europe’s highest-rated national teams and were widely viewed as favorites to finish top of Group F before the tournament began.

TeamFIFA Ranking Before World CupCurrent FIFA RankingFIFA Points
Netherlands8th8th1,749.20
Sweden38th34th (+4)1,533.19
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However, World Cup soccer rarely follows rankings alone. Sweden’s dominant victory over Tunisia demonstrated that Potter’s side is capable of troubling far more highly rated opponents.

What is at stake?

The importance of the match cannot be overstated. A Swedish victory would place the national team on the verge of securing qualification for the Round of 32. For the Netherlands, a loss would leave qualification hopes hanging in the balance heading into the final group-stage fixture.

svanberg sweden world cup

Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates scoring

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History slightly favors the Dutch. The Netherlands has enjoyed a better overall head-to-head record and has not lost to Sweden in a competitive match since 2011. However, World Cup matches often create new narratives, and Sweden’s confidence is growing rapidly.

The rankings suggest the Netherlands should have the edge. Yet Sweden’s explosive start to the tournament has ensured that this Group F showdown feels far more balanced than the numbers alone might indicate.

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