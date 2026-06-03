Cristiano Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola’s possible link at Al-Nassr takes twist as manager’s brother issues clear response to dream partnership

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new era at Al-Nassr remains one of the biggest talking points in world soccer, and speculation over who will take charge of the Saudi champion has only intensified in recent weeks. Among the names linked with the vacancy, none has generated more intrigue than Pep Guardiola, raising the possibility of one of soccer’s most unexpected partnerships alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Al-Nassr searching for a new coach following Jorge Jesus’ departure, rumors have spread rapidly across Europe and the Middle East. However, a fresh response from within Guardiola’s inner circle has now provided a much clearer picture of where things stand.

The Saudi champion enters a new chapter after Jorge Jesus stepped down following a successful spell that culminated in the league title. The Portuguese coach had previously indicated that his stay in Riyadh would be short-term, and he confirmed his exit after delivering the championship Ronaldo had long chased in Saudi Arabia.

The veteran manager reflected on the achievement after securing the title, saying: “It is true that I am not going to continue in Saudi Arabia.” Jesus also revealed the promise he made to Ronaldo when he accepted the role at the club. “I told him: I only accept this Nassr project because of you. We are both going to win the championship, and you will leave here with a title. That is what happened.”

With Jesus gone, attention quickly turned toward potential replacements. Several high-profile names have been linked to the position, including Abel Ferreira and Portugal coach Roberto Martinez.

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Guardiola rumors spark global attention

Among all the candidates mentioned, Guardiola’s name created the biggest reaction. Reports suggested Al-Nassr dreamed of bringing the former Manchester City coach to the Saudi Pro League and pairing him with Ronaldo for the first time in their careers.

Some outlets even claimed the club was prepared to offer a staggering salary package worth between $75 million and $110 million per season, figures that would have made Guardiola the highest-paid manager in soccer history.

The possibility immediately captured worldwide attention. Guardiola and Ronaldo were central figures in the historic rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid during the peak years of El Clasico, yet they never shared the same dressing room or technical project.

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Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on prior to the Premier League match.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Guardiola’s long-time representative Josep Maria Orobitg previously acknowledged that contact had taken place. “There was contact a month and a half ago, just contact, without any commitment or written offer,” Orobitg said. He also dismissed reports of an enormous contract proposal, insisting that the numbers circulating publicly were exaggerated.

Pep Guardiola’s brother issues clear response

While the rumors continued to spread, Guardiola’s brother Pere Guardiola delivered perhaps the strongest denial yet. According to Pere Guardiola, the reports linking his older brother with Saudi clubs were unfounded. “What is being said is nothing more than an untrue rumor. There have been no negotiations or contacts regarding Guardiola joining any Saudi club”, he told 365Scores Arabic.

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Even if Guardiola may no longer be considered a realistic option, Al-Nassr still faces an important decision. Reports suggest Ronaldo is expected to play a major role in evaluating candidates as the club prepares for the next stage of its ambitious project.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez of Portugal.

Roberto Martinez remains an intriguing possibility due to his successful relationship with Ronaldo at Portugal. However, any move would likely have to wait until after the 2026 World Cup. Abel Ferreira has also emerged as a strong contender after building an impressive reputation in South America.

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Meanwhile, Marco Silva was previously considered a leading target before reportedly agreeing to replace Jose Mourinho at Benfica. The club is reportedly eager to make a decision quickly, with some reports indicating an appointment could arrive within weeks.