Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo won Saudi Pro League with Jorge Jesus, but another coach got the best out of him: Comparing CR7’s goals, assists, and win percentage under each Al-Nassr coach

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo finally achieved one of his biggest objectives in Saudi Arabia when Al-Nassr captured the Saudi Pro League title under Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese manager arrived with a clear mission, and after guiding the club to the championship, he chose to walk away from the project with his promise fulfilled.

The achievement marked a historic moment for both Ronaldo and Al-Nassr. However, while Jorge Jesus delivered the trophy that had eluded the club for years, a closer look at the numbers raises an intriguing question about whether he was actually the coach under whom Ronaldo performed at his highest level.

Jorge Jesus officially stepped down shortly after leading Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League crown. The title was secured with a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac on the final day of the season, a match that saw Ronaldo score twice and play a decisive role in the celebrations.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Speaking after the triumph, Jesus explained that helping the 41-year-old win the league had been one of the main reasons he accepted the position in the first place. “I came here to help Cristiano and this club to win,” the veteran coach said. “We did an incredible job all together… now for me it’s time to go.”

Tweet placeholder

The veteran manager revealed that he had planned his departure long before the season ended. Thus, he is said to have informed club officials and Ronaldo at the beginning of the project that he intended to stay for only one campaign.

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s numbers under each Al-Nassr coach

His success ultimately delivered Al-Nassr’s first league title since 2019 and restored belief among supporters who had endured several disappointing seasons. However, while Jesus achieved the ultimate objective, statistics suggest that Ronaldo’s most productive spell may have come under a different manager.

Since arriving at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has played under five different coaches. The numbers reveal some surprising differences in terms of goals, assists, and overall attacking output. Under Rudi Garcia, Ronaldo recorded 11 goals and two assists in 12 matches. During Dinko Ilicic‘s brief tenure, he managed three goals in seven appearances.

Advertisement

The most productive period came under Luis Castro, where Ronaldo produced 54 goals and 16 assists in 56 matches. Under Stefano Pioli, he registered 31 goals and two assists across 35 games.  Meanwhile, under his compatriot Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo finished with 30 goals and four assists in 38 matches, helping Al-Nassr secure the league title.

CoachMatchesGoalsAssistsGoal ContributionsGC per Match
Rudi Garcia12112131.08
Dinko Ilicic73030.43
Luis Castro565416701.25
Stefano Pioli35312330.94
Jorge Jesus38304340.89

The coach who got the best out of Ronaldo statistically

When comparing total goal contributions per game, the figures point clearly toward Luis Castro as Ronaldo’s most effective coach at Al-Nassr. Castro oversaw 70 goal contributions in 56 matches, producing an impressive average of 1.25 goal contributions per game. Ronaldo also achieved his best goals-per-match ratio during that period, scoring at a rate of 0.96 goals per game.

Advertisement

By comparison, CR7 averaged 0.89 goal contributions per game under Jorge Jesus, despite the team ultimately lifting the league trophy. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s most prolific soccer outside of Europe may have arrived under Castro, but the long-awaited championship finally arrived under Jesus.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo still dominates at 41: Roberto Martinez reveals the key trait that keeps Portugal star performing at highest level as role model ahead of 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo still dominates at 41: Roberto Martinez reveals the key trait that keeps Portugal star performing at highest level as role model ahead of 2026 World Cup

According to Martinez, the reason behind Ronaldo’s enduring success goes far deeper than goals, trophies, or records.

Cristiano Ronaldo on rival watch as Karim Benzema emerges as key figure in Al-Hilal’s decision on Darwin Nunez’s future

Cristiano Ronaldo on rival watch as Karim Benzema emerges as key figure in Al-Hilal’s decision on Darwin Nunez’s future

While Al-Hilal continues planning for next season, uncertainty has surrounded the Uruguayan striker for months, and recent reports suggest the club has now reached a decisive stage regarding his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose vital teammate: Marcelo Brozovic may head toward Al-Nassr exit as contract talks hit major obstacle over one key issue

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose vital teammate: Marcelo Brozovic may head toward Al-Nassr exit as contract talks hit major obstacle over one key issue

Uncertainty has emerged around the future of one of the team's most experienced midfield figures, Marcelo Brozovic, whose contract situation has become one of the biggest talking points heading into the summer.

‘No one should doubt it’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2030 World Cup hopes boosted by Portugal coach Martinez

‘No one should doubt it’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2030 World Cup hopes boosted by Portugal coach Martinez

Roberto Martinez left the door open to the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo