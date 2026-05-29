Cristiano Ronaldo won Saudi Pro League with Jorge Jesus, but another coach got the best out of him: Comparing CR7’s goals, assists, and win percentage under each Al-Nassr coach

Cristiano Ronaldo finally achieved one of his biggest objectives in Saudi Arabia when Al-Nassr captured the Saudi Pro League title under Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese manager arrived with a clear mission, and after guiding the club to the championship, he chose to walk away from the project with his promise fulfilled.

The achievement marked a historic moment for both Ronaldo and Al-Nassr. However, while Jorge Jesus delivered the trophy that had eluded the club for years, a closer look at the numbers raises an intriguing question about whether he was actually the coach under whom Ronaldo performed at his highest level.

Jorge Jesus officially stepped down shortly after leading Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League crown. The title was secured with a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac on the final day of the season, a match that saw Ronaldo score twice and play a decisive role in the celebrations.

Speaking after the triumph, Jesus explained that helping the 41-year-old win the league had been one of the main reasons he accepted the position in the first place. “I came here to help Cristiano and this club to win,” the veteran coach said. “We did an incredible job all together… now for me it’s time to go.”

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The veteran manager revealed that he had planned his departure long before the season ended. Thus, he is said to have informed club officials and Ronaldo at the beginning of the project that he intended to stay for only one campaign.

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Ronaldo’s numbers under each Al-Nassr coach

His success ultimately delivered Al-Nassr’s first league title since 2019 and restored belief among supporters who had endured several disappointing seasons. However, while Jesus achieved the ultimate objective, statistics suggest that Ronaldo’s most productive spell may have come under a different manager.

Since arriving at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has played under five different coaches. The numbers reveal some surprising differences in terms of goals, assists, and overall attacking output. Under Rudi Garcia, Ronaldo recorded 11 goals and two assists in 12 matches. During Dinko Ilicic‘s brief tenure, he managed three goals in seven appearances.

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The most productive period came under Luis Castro, where Ronaldo produced 54 goals and 16 assists in 56 matches. Under Stefano Pioli, he registered 31 goals and two assists across 35 games. Meanwhile, under his compatriot Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo finished with 30 goals and four assists in 38 matches, helping Al-Nassr secure the league title.

Coach Matches Goals Assists Goal Contributions GC per Match Rudi Garcia 12 11 2 13 1.08 Dinko Ilicic 7 3 0 3 0.43 Luis Castro 56 54 16 70 1.25 Stefano Pioli 35 31 2 33 0.94 Jorge Jesus 38 30 4 34 0.89

The coach who got the best out of Ronaldo statistically

When comparing total goal contributions per game, the figures point clearly toward Luis Castro as Ronaldo’s most effective coach at Al-Nassr. Castro oversaw 70 goal contributions in 56 matches, producing an impressive average of 1.25 goal contributions per game. Ronaldo also achieved his best goals-per-match ratio during that period, scoring at a rate of 0.96 goals per game.

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By comparison, CR7 averaged 0.89 goal contributions per game under Jorge Jesus, despite the team ultimately lifting the league trophy. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s most prolific soccer outside of Europe may have arrived under Castro, but the long-awaited championship finally arrived under Jesus.