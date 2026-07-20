Every World Cup record Lamine Yamal set during Spain’s 2026 winning campaign

Lamine Yamal capped another unforgettable chapter in his remarkable career as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the 2026 World Cup. The teenage sensation left New Jersey with soccer’s biggest prize, but there was far more to celebrate than a winner’s medal. Stay with us as we reveal every remarkable World Cup record Yamal established during Spain‘s victorious campaign, achievements that have already secured his place among the game’s greatest young talents.

Spain claimed its second FIFA World Cup title, 16 years after its triumph in South Africa, thanks to Ferran Torres’ decisive extra-time strike. The victory completed a tournament in which Luis de la Fuente’s side consistently impressed, finishing the competition by limiting Argentina to virtually no attacking threat while producing one of the most dominant defensive displays ever seen in a World Cup final.

Every World Cup record Lamine Yamal set

Spain’s victory brought far more than a winners’ medal for Yamal. The 19-year-old left the United States having broken several World Cup and international soccer records during one extraordinary summer.

Youngest player to win both the World Cup and the European Championship

The biggest milestone of Yamal’s tournament came after the final whistle. At 19 years and six days old, he became the youngest player in soccer history to win both the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship.

Having already helped Spain lift Euro 2024, the Barcelona winger added the World Cup to his collection before turning 20. No other teenager has ever completed this international double, placing him in a category entirely of his own.

Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates with his Winners Medal as he walks past the UEFA Euro 2024 Henri Delaunay Trophy

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First teenager to complete soccer’s biggest international double

Closely linked to that achievement is another landmark. Yamal became the first player under the age of 20 to capture both major international trophies, confirming his extraordinary rise from teenage prospect to global superstar.

His success has drawn inevitable comparisons with soccer legends such as Pelé, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Yet Yamal has already accomplished something none of them managed before reaching their twenties, giving Spain a player capable of shaping international soccer for years to come.

First teenager to play in both European Championship and World Cup final

The 2026 final also saw Yamal create another unique piece of history. He became the first soccerer ever to feature in both a UEFA European Championship final and a FIFA World Cup final while still a teenager.

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Only two years separated Spain’s Euro triumph from its World Cup success, allowing Yamal to achieve a feat that may remain unmatched for many years. His consistency on soccer’s biggest stages has become one of the defining stories of his young career.

Historic age gap with Lionel Messi

The final itself produced one final statistical curiosity. Yamal and Lionel Messi became the first players in World Cup final history to start for opposing teams while separated by more than 20 years in age.

Images of the pair embracing after the final whistle quickly became iconic. Many observers viewed the moment as symbolic, with the veteran Argentine legend congratulating the teenager now widely expected to define soccer’s next era.

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Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain is congratulated by Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina

Fourth-youngest World Cup winner in history

Lifting the trophy added another prestigious record to Yamal’s growing resume. He finished the tournament tied as the fourth-youngest player ever to win the FIFA World Cup.

Only Pele, Giuseppe Bergomi and Ronaldo Nazario achieved the feat at a younger age. Considering the level of competition in modern international soccer, joining that company represents another extraordinary milestone.

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Highest 100% winning record in major tournaments

Another remarkable statistic underlined Yamal’s incredible influence on Spain. He has now started 13 major tournament matches for his national team and won every single one of them.

That gives him the highest 100% winning rate for any European player across major international tournaments when starting matches. Spain has never lost with him in the starting lineup during either the European Championship or the World Cup, making him something of a lucky charm for Luis de la Fuente’s squad.

Third-youngest player ever to appear in a World Cup final

Simply reaching the final placed Yamal alongside some of soccer’s greatest names. He became the third-youngest player ever to appear in a FIFA World Cup final, joining an exclusive list headed by Pele and Italy defender Giuseppe Bergomi.

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Spain also entrusted another teenager, Pau Cubarsi, with a starting role, highlighting the country’s faith in its new generation. The duo followed in the footsteps of only a handful of teenage players who have ever started and won soccer’s biggest match.

Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi interact during a Spain training session

One of only seven teenagers to start World Cup semifinal

Spain’s semifinal victory also featured another notable achievement. Yamal and teammate Pau Cubarsi became two of only seven teenagers in soccer history to start a FIFA World Cup semifinal.

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Their selection demonstrated the enormous trust placed in Spain’s emerging generation. That confidence was fully rewarded as Spain advanced to the final before ultimately lifting the trophy.

First teenage partnership for a major nation since 1958

Spain also made history with its youthful lineup. Against Austria, Yamal and Pau Cubarsí became the first pair of teenagers to start a World Cup knockout match for a major soccer nation since Pele and Jose Altafini represented Brazil in 1958. The milestone highlighted Spain’s commitment to building around its emerging generation.

Second-youngest player in 60 years to win a penalty in the knockout stage

Yamal continued making history during the knockout rounds. At 19 years and one day old, he became the second-youngest player in the last six decades to win a penalty in a World Cup knockout match, trailing only England legend Michael Owen’s achievement in 1998.

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It was another example of his willingness to attack defenders under the highest pressure. His pace, close control and confidence repeatedly forced opponents into difficult decisions throughout Spain’s title run.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Most completed dribbles at the 2026 World Cup

Statistics from the tournament highlighted Yamal’s importance beyond goals and assists. He finished the World Cup with a tournament-leading 35 completed dribbles, more than any other player.

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His ability to eliminate defenders repeatedly helped Spain dominate possession throughout the competition. He finished ahead of stars including Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, underlining his status as the tournament’s most effective one-on-one attacker.

Youngest player to reach 30 successful dribbles

Yamal’s ability to beat defenders repeatedly became one of the tournament’s defining themes. He became the youngest player on record since 1966 to complete 30 successful dribbles in a single World Cup, joining teenage stars Kylian Mbappe and Jamal Musiala as the only players to reach that milestone before turning 20.

Youngest player to record 10 dribbles and 14 penalty-box touches in one match

Spain’s victory over Austria produced another landmark performance. During that Round of 32 encounter, Yamal became the youngest player on record since 1966 to complete 10 successful dribbles while also registering 14 touches inside the opposition penalty area during a single World Cup match. It showcased both his technical brilliance and his constant threat in dangerous attacking positions.

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Youngest goalscorer in Spain’s World Cup history

One of Yamal’s most memorable moments arrived when he scored his first World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia. At 18 years and 343 days old, he became the youngest player ever to score for Spain at a FIFA World Cup, surpassing the previous national record held by Gavi from the 2022 tournament. The goal also arrived just 11 minutes into his first World Cup start, immediately placing him among the competition’s youngest-ever scorers.

Second teenager since Pele to score the opening goal of World Cup match

Yamal’s historic strike also placed him alongside one of soccer’s greatest icons. He became only the second player aged 18 or younger to score the opening goal of a World Cup match since Pele did so in 1958, an extraordinary accomplishment given nearly seven decades of World Cup history.

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Youngest European to appear in two major international tournaments

Simply taking the field added another historic chapter. Yamal became the youngest European player ever to play in two major international tournaments, breaking the previous record after following his successful UEFA Euro 2024 campaign with his World Cup debut before celebrating his 19th birthday.