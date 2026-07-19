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Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi join Pele, Mbappe and only seven other players to win the World Cup before turning 20

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi of Spain.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi of Spain.

Spain’s 1-0 triumph over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final didn’t just deliver the trophy, it also cemented Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi as members of one of the most exclusive clubs in the tournament’s history. Both teenagers lifted the trophy before turning 20, joining a list that stretches back to the very first editions of the World Cup.

Yamal, who turned 19 just days before the final, becomes the fifth-youngest World Cup winner ever, while Cubarsi, also 19, slots in among the same elite company. Their achievement places them alongside legends like Pele and Kylian Mbappe, two of only a handful of players to lift the sport’s biggest prize as teenagers.

Winning a World Cup at such a young age has always been rare, and Spain’s title run adds two new names to a list that, until this tournament, only counted eight members across 76 years of history.

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How many players have won the World Cup before turning 20?

Including Yamal and Cubarsi, only ten players in World Cup history have won the tournament before their 20th birthday. The group spans nine different editions, from Uruguay’s triumph in 1950 through Spain’s win in 2026, and includes representatives from four different countries: Brazil, Italy, Uruguay and France, now joined by Spain.

Lamine Yamal celebrates Ferran Torres’ goal vs Argentina. (Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal celebrates Ferran Torres’ goal vs Argentina. (Getty Images)

Chronological list of all players

  • Ruben Moran (Uruguay, 1950) – 19 years, 344 days
  • Pele (Brazil, 1958) – 17 years, 249 days
  • Jose Altafini, listed by FIFA as Mazzola (Brazil, 1958) – 19 years, 309 days
  • Coutinho (Brazil, 1962) – 19 years, 6 days
  • Marco Antonio (Brazil, 1970) – 19 years, 135 days
  • Giuseppe Bergomi (Italy, 1982) – 18 years, 174 days
  • Ronaldo (Brazil, 1994) – 17 years, 298 days
  • Kylian Mbappe (France, 2018) – 19 years, 207 days
  • Lamine Yamal (Spain, 2026) – 19 years, 6 days
  • Pau Cubarsi (Spain, 2026) – 19 years, 178 days
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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Where Yamal and Cubarsi rank among the youngest

Ranked strictly by age, Pele remains the youngest World Cup winner ever at 17 years and 249 days, followed by Ronaldo at 17 years and 298 days and Bergomi at 18 years and 174 days.

Yamal slots in just behind that trio, tied with Coutinho at 19 years and 6 days, making him the fourth-youngest World Cup winner in history. Cubarsi ranks seventh overall at 19 years and 178 days, sitting between Marco Antonio and Mbappe, whose own famous triumph with France in 2018 came at 19 years and 207 days.

Between them, Yamal and Cubarsi give Spain two representatives inside the ten youngest World Cup winners of all time, a distinction no other nation besides Brazil currently holds.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Spain reached the 2026 World Cup final with a very young squad, one where Lamine Yamal and other stars will surely be chasing another final by the 2030 edition.

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Are Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi playing? Spain vs Argentina confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup final

Before kickoff at MetLife Stadium, fans are eagerly waiting to see the projected lineups, where stars such as Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi could take center stage in a match that promises to shape soccer history.

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Ahead of the tournament's biggest showdown, Messi has finally opened up about that viral photograph, sharing unexpected thoughts on one of the craziest coincidences in soccer history.

Slavko Vincic to referee 2026 World Cup final: His record with Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain

Slavko Vincic to referee 2026 World Cup final: His record with Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain

Slavko Vincic has been assigned as the referee for the 2026 World Cup final, prompting questions on his record with Lionel Messi's Argentina and Lamine Yamal's Spain.

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