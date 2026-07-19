Ferran Torres repeats Mario Gotze feat with World Cup final winner against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Ferran Torres emerged as Spain‘s unexpected hero in the 2026 World Cup final, scoring the decisive extra-time goal against Argentina to secure La Roja its second star. With the clutch strike, the Spanish forward joined a highly exclusive club alongside Mario Gotze as the only substitutes to ever crush Lionel Messi’s championship dreams in a final.

Unable to break into Spain’s starting eleven for the match, Torres made his impact felt when it mattered most. Just minutes into the second half of extra time, the Barcelona forward tracked a precise header from Nico Williams into the center of the box and unleashed a clinical half-volley that stood as the lone goal of the match.

By finding the back of the net against Argentina, Torres became just the second player in soccer history to come off the bench and score the definitive, trophy-winning goal in a World Cup final.

Fascinatingly, the only other time a substitute decided a World Cup final occurred recently, and it was also Messi who suffered the heartbreaking blow. The pioneer of the feat was Germany’s Mario Gotze, who famously subbed into the 2014 final in Rio de Janeiro to net the extra-time winner that secured Die Mannschaft its fourth star.

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At the time, Gotze entered the field late in regulation, replacing legendary striker Miroslav Klose in the 88th minute. Following a precise cross from Andre Schurrle in the 113th minute, deep into the second half of extra time, Gotze controlled the ball with his chest before firing a brilliant volley past Sergio Romero at the far post.

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Ferran Torres takes home Man of the Match honors

Defensively, Pau Cubarsi served as the team’s absolute cornerstone, ultimately earning honors as the tournament’s best young player, while midfield maestro Rodri controlled the tempo to capture the World Cup Golden Ball. However, before the breakthrough, Spain’s attacking unit had looked like the weakest link on the pitch throughout a cagey final.

By delivering the tournament-winning goal, the Barcelona forward secured the World Cup Final Man of the Match award, celebrating the historic hardware alongside his teammates after validating his role as the ultimate super-sub for Spain’s second star.