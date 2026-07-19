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Ferran Torres repeats Mario Gotze feat with World Cup final winner against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Ferran Torres #7 of Spain celebrates scoring against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesFerran Torres #7 of Spain celebrates scoring against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

Ferran Torres emerged as Spain‘s unexpected hero in the 2026 World Cup final, scoring the decisive extra-time goal against Argentina to secure La Roja its second star. With the clutch strike, the Spanish forward joined a highly exclusive club alongside Mario Gotze as the only substitutes to ever crush Lionel Messi’s championship dreams in a final.

Unable to break into Spain’s starting eleven for the match, Torres made his impact felt when it mattered most. Just minutes into the second half of extra time, the Barcelona forward tracked a precise header from Nico Williams into the center of the box and unleashed a clinical half-volley that stood as the lone goal of the match.

By finding the back of the net against Argentina, Torres became just the second player in soccer history to come off the bench and score the definitive, trophy-winning goal in a World Cup final.

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Fascinatingly, the only other time a substitute decided a World Cup final occurred recently, and it was also Messi who suffered the heartbreaking blow. The pioneer of the feat was Germany’s Mario Gotze, who famously subbed into the 2014 final in Rio de Janeiro to net the extra-time winner that secured Die Mannschaft its fourth star.

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At the time, Gotze entered the field late in regulation, replacing legendary striker Miroslav Klose in the 88th minute. Following a precise cross from Andre Schurrle in the 113th minute, deep into the second half of extra time, Gotze controlled the ball with his chest before firing a brilliant volley past Sergio Romero at the far post.

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Fabian Ruiz reaches 50 Spain appearances with unbeaten record intact after 2026 World Cup final triumph

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Fabian Ruiz reaches 50 Spain appearances with unbeaten record intact after 2026 World Cup final triumph

Ferran Torres takes home Man of the Match honors

Defensively, Pau Cubarsi served as the team’s absolute cornerstone, ultimately earning honors as the tournament’s best young player, while midfield maestro Rodri controlled the tempo to capture the World Cup Golden Ball. However, before the breakthrough, Spain’s attacking unit had looked like the weakest link on the pitch throughout a cagey final.

By delivering the tournament-winning goal, the Barcelona forward secured the World Cup Final Man of the Match award, celebrating the historic hardware alongside his teammates after validating his role as the ultimate super-sub for Spain’s second star.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Ferran Torres scores in second extra time for Spain against Argentina in 2026 World Cup final

Video: Ferran Torres scores in second extra time for Spain against Argentina in 2026 World Cup final

Ferran Torres scored the opening goal for Spain in the 2026 World Cup against Argentina in extra time to give La Roja the avantage.

Julian Alvarez reportedly seen as Barcelona’s dream signing as Lewandowski and Ferran Torres fail to impress

Julian Alvarez reportedly seen as Barcelona’s dream signing as Lewandowski and Ferran Torres fail to impress

With Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres reportedly failing to earn the undisputed spot as striker, Julian Alvarez is see as FC Barcelona's dream signing.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are reportedly open to sell Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó to chase key reinforcements

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are reportedly open to sell Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó to chase key reinforcements

Throughout the season, Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó have failed to impress with their performances. For this reason, Barcelona are reportedly open to selling them, aiming to bring in star reinforcements for coach Hansi Flick ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Ferran Torres’ future in doubt as Barcelona star reportedly draws interest from two big Premier League sides

Ferran Torres’ future in doubt as Barcelona star reportedly draws interest from two big Premier League sides

Given his poor form, Ferran Torres’ future at Barcelona remains highly uncertain. With his contract set to expire in 2027, the Spaniard has caught the attention of two major Premier League clubs as a star signing.

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