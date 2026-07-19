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Lionel Scaloni casts doubt over Argentina future after 2026 World Cup final defeat, leaves press conference in tears

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Head coach Lionel Scaloni of Argentina.
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesHead coach Lionel Scaloni of Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni has guided the Argentina national team to yet another major championship game, though this time the outcome lacked the fairytale ending of their previous runs. Following a heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time defeat against Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, the Albiceleste head coach cast serious doubt on his future at the helm before abruptly leaving the post-match press conference in tears.

Seated inside the media room at MetLife Stadium, Scaloni adopted a cautious, reflective tone when pressed about his coaching future. “Regarding myself, I am going to speak with the president. I will fulfill my contract and then see. I feel the need to think things over because I don’t know if it’s possible to achieve something this great ever again,” he stated before emotion completely overtook him.

Visibly sobbing and struggling to articulate his thoughts, Scaloni reflected on his highly decorated tenure in what increasingly felt like a farewell address to the nation. “We tried until the very last moment to give our absolute maximum—both the coaching staff and the players. I think it is only fair that I can take this time to think it over. This place is wonderful. It is a dream destination… one that in our lives, all the guys on the coaching staff and I, never imagined being in,” he stated.

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To keep going requires a whole host of things: resetting yourself completely, building a group like this all over again… which will be hard to ever replicate. And it hurts me to my very soul,” he added, his voice cracking as he stood up and exited the room with tears streaming down his face.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, reacts after receiving the silver medal.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, reacts after receiving the silver medal.

Scaloni’s contract situation and future

Scaloni initially took over the Argentina national team as a temporary caretaker following the program’s disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia. Despite facing initial skepticism and heavy criticism from fans and pundits alike, he earned the permanent position and transformed the squad, ushering in one of the most glorious eras in the history of Argentine soccer.

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Lionel Scaloni reacts to Argentina’s World Cup final loss to Spain: ‘We have to be great in defeat too’

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Lionel Scaloni reacts to Argentina’s World Cup final loss to Spain: ‘We have to be great in defeat too’

First appointed in late 2018, Scaloni’s current contract runs through December 2026, marking an eight-year tenure highlighted by two World Cup cycles. While the veteran manager had previously expressed openness to leading the Albiceleste through the 2030 cycle, his raw, emotional comments Sunday night have cast a massive shadow over his future with the team.

Scaloni’s historic record in major finals

  • Winner of the 2021 Copa America.
  • Winner of the 2022 Finalissima.
  • Winner of the 2022 World Cup.
  • Winner of the 2024 Copa America.
  • Runner up of the 2026 World Cup.
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