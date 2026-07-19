Fabian Ruiz reaches 50 Spain appearances with unbeaten record intact after 2026 World Cup final triumph

Despite being one of the best teams in the tournament, Spain entered the final as the underdogs, with Argentina arriving as the reigning champions. Nevertheless, they managed to dominate Lionel Scaloni’s team, limiting them while controlling the tempo of the game. In heroic fashion, Ferran Torres scored the winning goal, leading Spain to become the 2026 World Cup winners. Despite this, Fabián Ruiz reached 50 appearances for Spain without suffering a defeat.

Fabián Ruiz has reached 50 appearances for Spain, remaining unbeaten in every match. He has recorded 35 wins and 15 draws, making it a unique statistic. In addition, he regained his place in the starting lineup ahead of Pedri, who had emerged as the starter in the opening matches. Even though he is not a player who attracts much of the spotlight, he was vital to Spain’s tactical balance.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente has managed to bring out the best version of Fabián. Having known him since the Spain U-21 setup, he decided to make him a central figure in the team. Alongside him, Rodri Hernández also returned to his best form, silencing any doubts about his fitness. Together, they were responsible for dominating Argentina, limiting their creative play and forcing Lionel Messi to drop deeper to create chances.

Fabián Ruiz completes a historic 2025-26 season

After arriving at Paris Saint-Germain from Napoli in 2022, Fabián Ruiz initially looked like a rotation player in the squad, being reliable but failing to make a major impression. However, head coach Luis Enrique transformed his career, elevating him into a world-class all-around midfielder. Following Spain’s victory at the 2026 World Cup, the 30-year-old has cemented a historic 2025–26 season and arguably the best campaign of his professional career.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina competes for the ball against Fabian Ruiz #8 of Spain.

With Paris Saint-Germain, he won Ligue 1, the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive time, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup. Adding the 2026 World Cup, Fabián has won every competition he has played in, serving as a key figure in every title. With that in mind, he could emerge as a leading candidate for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, as he is the only Spain player to have won every competition he has competed in.

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see also Ferran Torres leads 1-0 Spain past Lionel Messi’s Argentina to win the 2026 World Cup

Amid rumors of a possible departure from PSG, Fabián Ruiz appears set to remain with the club for the long term. He is under contract until June 2027, but he has reportedly reached an agreement to sign a new three-year deal, with an option for an additional year, reports Fabrizio Romano. As a result, the 30-year-old midfielder seems committed to staying, with the goal of once again playing a key role for Spain at UEFA Euro 2028, where he would be 32 years old.