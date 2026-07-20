Rodri Hernandez enters exclusive club with Zinedine Zidane and more legends after winning the 2026 World Cup with Spain

After an inconsistent season, Rodri Hernandez arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup facing heavy criticism. Many supporters claimed he was not fully fit, calling instead for Martín Zubimendi to start in his place. However, he proved his doubters wrong, winning the tournament’s MVP award and leading Spain to victory. With this achievement, he joined Zinedine Zidane and more legends on an exclusive list of players to have won four major trophies.

According to OptaJoe, via X (formerly Twitter), Rodri is the fourth player in history to win the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA European Championship, the UEFA European Cup/Champions League, and the Ballon d’Or. With this achievement, he joins Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Müller, and Franz Beckenbauer, making it clear that he is already a true soccer legend.

Rodri has not had an easy run in recent seasons. After winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or, he was sidelined by an ACL tear, followed by knee discomfort, a hamstring injury, and a groin injury. Amid these concerns, he did not arrive as one of the favorites to shine with Spain. However, he proved Pep Guardiola right, as he had predicted the midfielder would return to his best form at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Rodri remained the central pillar of Spain’s tactical balance. With his tactical intelligence, he was the player who made Luis de la Fuente’s side the team that conceded the fewest goals in the tournament. In addition, he served as a creative hub, dictating play and distributing the ball. With this achievement, he further cements a legendary career that still has the potential to grow in the years ahead.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with teammate Rodri #16 after scoring a goal.

Rodri surpasses Dunga with World Cup passing record

Without being a player who stands out through goals and assists, Rodri’s performances have gone unnoticed by some. He has even faced criticism after receiving the tournament’s MVP award. However, he established as the central figure in head coach Luis de la Fuente’s collective system. Reflecting his importance to the team, he has surpassed Dunga and his all-time FIFA World Cup passing record.

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According to OptaJoe, via X (formerly Twitter), Rodri has completed 1,343 passes across his FIFA World Cup appearances. With this, he surpassed Brazil legend Dunga, who had held the record for several years with 1,306 passes. This milestone highlights the 30-year-old star’s importance to Spain, serving as the key to controlling possession, slowing the tempo when needed, and dominating the team’s overall play.

Rodri Hernandez faces uncertain future in Manchester City

As a cornerstone of Manchester City, renewing Rodri’s contract remains a top priority. He is currently under contract until June 2027, meaning he is entering the final year of his deal. Far from agreeing to an extension, the 30-year-old midfielder has continued to delay talks over his future, making it clear that he has not yet made up his mind amid ongoing transfer speculation.

Over the past few months, Rodri’s future has been surrounded by speculation with a potential return to Spain. As a result, he has been heavily linked with Real Madrid under head coach José Mourinho. However, the midfielder has yet to make a decision about his future, which will likely need to be resolved this summer: Either a contract renewal or a transfer.

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