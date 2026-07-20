Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Rodri Hernandez enters exclusive club with Zinedine Zidane and more legends after winning the 2026 World Cup with Spain

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Rodri #16 of Spain celebrates with his medal after the team's victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesRodri #16 of Spain celebrates with his medal after the team's victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026.

After an inconsistent season, Rodri Hernandez arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup facing heavy criticism. Many supporters claimed he was not fully fit, calling instead for Martín Zubimendi to start in his place. However, he proved his doubters wrong, winning the tournament’s MVP award and leading Spain to victory. With this achievement, he joined Zinedine Zidane and more legends on an exclusive list of players to have won four major trophies.

According to OptaJoe, via X (formerly Twitter), Rodri is the fourth player in history to win the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA European Championship, the UEFA European Cup/Champions League, and the Ballon d’Or. With this achievement, he joins Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Müller, and Franz Beckenbauer, making it clear that he is already a true soccer legend.

Rodri has not had an easy run in recent seasons. After winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or, he was sidelined by an ACL tear, followed by knee discomfort, a hamstring injury, and a groin injury. Amid these concerns, he did not arrive as one of the favorites to shine with Spain. However, he proved Pep Guardiola right, as he had predicted the midfielder would return to his best form at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Rodri remained the central pillar of Spain’s tactical balance. With his tactical intelligence, he was the player who made Luis de la Fuente’s side the team that conceded the fewest goals in the tournament. In addition, he served as a creative hub, dictating play and distributing the ball. With this achievement, he further cements a legendary career that still has the potential to grow in the years ahead.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with teammate Rodri #16 after scoring a goal.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with teammate Rodri #16 after scoring a goal.

Rodri surpasses Dunga with World Cup passing record

Without being a player who stands out through goals and assists, Rodri’s performances have gone unnoticed by some. He has even faced criticism after receiving the tournament’s MVP award. However, he established as the central figure in head coach Luis de la Fuente’s collective system. Reflecting his importance to the team, he has surpassed Dunga and his all-time FIFA World Cup passing record.

Advertisement
Fabian Ruiz reaches 50 Spain appearances with unbeaten record intact after 2026 World Cup final triumph

see also

Fabian Ruiz reaches 50 Spain appearances with unbeaten record intact after 2026 World Cup final triumph

According to OptaJoe, via X (formerly Twitter), Rodri has completed 1,343 passes across his FIFA World Cup appearances. With this, he surpassed Brazil legend Dunga, who had held the record for several years with 1,306 passes. This milestone highlights the 30-year-old star’s importance to Spain, serving as the key to controlling possession, slowing the tempo when needed, and dominating the team’s overall play.

Rodri Hernandez faces uncertain future in Manchester City

As a cornerstone of Manchester City, renewing Rodri’s contract remains a top priority. He is currently under contract until June 2027, meaning he is entering the final year of his deal. Far from agreeing to an extension, the 30-year-old midfielder has continued to delay talks over his future, making it clear that he has not yet made up his mind amid ongoing transfer speculation.

Over the past few months, Rodri’s future has been surrounded by speculation with a potential return to Spain. As a result, he has been heavily linked with Real Madrid under head coach José Mourinho. However, the midfielder has yet to make a decision about his future, which will likely need to be resolved this summer: Either a contract renewal or a transfer.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Spain star Dani Olmo criticizes Argentina after 2026 World Cup win: ‘It’s important the values that you want to convey’

Spain star Dani Olmo criticizes Argentina after 2026 World Cup win: ‘It’s important the values that you want to convey’

Spain defeated Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup title, thanks to Ferran Torres' last-gasp winner. After the match, Dani Olmo strongly criticized his opponents, emphasizing that values are what matter most.

Every World Cup record Lamine Yamal set during Spain’s 2026 winning campaign

Every World Cup record Lamine Yamal set during Spain’s 2026 winning campaign

The teenage sensation left New Jersey with soccer's biggest prize, but there was far more to celebrate than a winner's medal.

Spain end their 16-year drought by winning the 2026 World Cup and breaking four major records

Spain end their 16-year drought by winning the 2026 World Cup and breaking four major records

Although they weren't considered top contenders, Spain managed to defeat Argentina, ending a 16-year drought by winning the 2026 World Cup. With this victory, they broke four records in the tournament.

Fabian Ruiz reaches 50 Spain appearances with unbeaten record intact after 2026 World Cup final triumph

Fabian Ruiz reaches 50 Spain appearances with unbeaten record intact after 2026 World Cup final triumph

Spain dominated Argentina in impressive fashion, becoming the 2026 World Cup champion. While Ferran Torres was the hero of the game, Fabián Ruiz has reached 50 appearances for Spain with an unbeaten record.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo