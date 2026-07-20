No Messi, no Ronaldo, no Neymar: The 2030 World Cup will have a new generation of superstars

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar Jr. have been the most outstanding players of the recent era. Shining with their individual performances, they amazed fans. Now veterans and no longer playing in Europe’s top leagues, they arrived at the 2026 World Cup as their last dance. After Argentina’s defeat, all three legends have been eliminated, making it clear that there is now a new era that will be dominated by young players.

Argentina were top contenders, but they failed to break down Spain’s high press. During the 120 minutes, the did not managed to make a single shoot on target, being completely dominated. While Lionel Messi had a great performance in the tournament, he did not manage to lead his team to the victory. Nevertheless, he leaves behind an enormous legacy, as the one of the all-time leading goalscorers and the winner of the 2022 edition.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the greatest players in history. Excelling as a goalscorer, he won five Ballon d’Or awards and is closing in on the 1,000-goal mark. Despite this, he did not leave a major legacy in World Cup history, scoring only 11 goals. In addition, he was also unable to lead Portugal to a World Cup final. His legacy in soccer is historic, but he is no longer one of the leaders of the new era.

Neymar Jr. left an enormous legacy with Brazil and in soccer history. After arriving in Europe at a very young age, he amazed fans at FC Barcelona with his technique. In addition, he surpassed Pelé as the national team’s all-time leading goalscorer, scoring 80 goals. Despite dealing with injuries, he arrived at the tournament hoping to shine. Nevertheless, he did not become a starter, and Brazil were eliminated, making it clear that a new era is beginning.

Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Michael Olise and Lamine Yamal.

Mbappe, Haaland, Olise, Bellingham, Lamine lead World Cup’s new era

Unlike previous editions, the 2026 World Cup was full of surprises, with national teams such as Egypt, Norway, and Belgium advancing to the final stages. In addition, young players have taken over the new era. After scoring 22 goals across three World Cup editions, Kylian Mbappé is the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer. In addition, he has continued to shine in European soccer, having already scored 435 goals at the age of 27.

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see also Video: Messi misses a penalty against Egypt, his second failed spot kick of the 2026 World Cup

Erling Haaland led Norway to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in history. In his first edition, he scored seven goals, leaving huge mark in his first edition. Not only has he shone with his national team, but also with Manchester City, where he is the leader of the project. In addition, he has already scored 359 goals and, at just 25 years old, is on track to become one of the greatest players in history.

Jude Bellingham overtook Haaland to become the third-highest scorer at the 2026 World Cup.While they were tied on seven goals, the Englishman provided one assist, giving him the edge. Having established himself as the national team’s top scorer, he has also cemented his place as a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel, putting any doubts to rest. At just 23 years old, he is set to have a legendary career.

While Michael Olise did not stood out as goalscorer at the 2026 World Cup, he has excelled as the tournament’s assist leader. Contributing with 7 assists, he surpassed Brazil legend Pele as the player with more assist in a single tournament. With only 24 years old, he has established as a regular starter for France and his team, already shining in the World Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and other tournaments.

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Even though Lamine Yamal did not have his best performances, he remained among the most important players of Spain. With only 19 years, he is an undisputed starter for head coach Luis de la Fuente. Moreover, he has already won nearly every tournament that he has played, just missing the UEFA Champions League. In case he keeps progressing for the 2030 edition, he may compete for the MVP or even the Ballon d’Or.