Spain end their 16-year drought by winning the 2026 World Cup and breaking four major records

Spain established as the best team of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Showing admirable consistency, Luis de la Fuente’s team defeated Argentina in a highly competitive match. Led by Ferran Torres, they ended a 16-year drought since their last World Cup title, edging their second-ever title in the competition. Not only did they return to being a brilliant side, but they also managed to break four major records along the way.

According to Guinness World Records, via X, formerly Twitter, Spain have managed to break four World Cup records: Most clean sheets – 7, Fewest goals conceded – 1, Oldest Manager to win the World Cup – Luis de la Fuente, and Longest unbeaten run in competitive men’s matches – 38. With these records, they highlight their greatest strength: They do not rely on a single player, but rather on a solid collective.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente built his team very differently from the others. While some prioritized building an attacking side, he decided to focus on defensive solidity. Led by Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte, they became the team with the fewest goals conceded. In addition, Marc Cucurella and Rodri also contributed greatly to the team’s stability. Alongside them, Unai Simón returned to shine as the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Spain’s undefeated streak puts them ahead of Italy

After losing the UEFA Nations League final on penalties, Spain appeared to lose their status as favorites ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, head coach Luis de la Fuente managed to establish a winning dynamic, accumulating 38 consecutive matches without defeat in regulation time. Following this, they have surpassed Italy, the last national team to establish such a streak for several years.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy

From 2018 to 2021, Italy accumulated a run of 37 unbeaten matches. While Luis de la Fuente’s team had already matched that record after defeating France, they have now extended it, setting a new mark. Spain’s last defeat came on March 22, 2024, when they lost 1–0 against Colombia in a friendly match in London.

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Luis de la Fuente: The mastermind behind Spain’s youth rise

After the dismissal of Luis Enrique, the supporters foresaw a somewhat bleak future for Spain. However, the Spanish Soccer Federation decided to turn to Luis de la Fuente. Without extensive experience in clubs or senior national teams, he took charge of the national team. Demonstrating his knowledge of the youth ranks, he rebuilt the roster, winning UEFA Nations League, UEFA Euro and World Cup, a historic path.

Luis de la Fuente based much of his sporting project on Spain’s youth categories. After coaching every level of the national setup, he got to know first-hand all of the young talents such as Pau Cubarsí, Pedri, Gavi, Mikel Merino, Álex Baena, and more current stars. Relying on a possession-based style built around the wings, he excelled, maintaining a solid defense that allowed them to shine.

Despite not arriving at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with much recognition, Luis de la Fuente is already considered by many supporters to be the greatest coach in Spain’s history. Not only did they win every trophy, but he also gave the team a highly dominant style of play, something that will remain in history. While the players are hugely important, it was the head coach who shaped the history of the national team.

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