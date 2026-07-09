Christian Pulisic learns injury recovery timeline after suffering microfracture in USMNT’s heartbreaking 2026 World Cup exit

Christian Pulisic‘s painful exit from the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup campaign has taken another significant turn, with fresh medical updates finally providing clarity after days of speculation. As debate continues over the star forward’s tournament and his post-match comments, supporters are now learning when the Milan star could realistically return to action following the injury that ended his World Cup.

The United States’ 4-1 Round of 16 defeat to Belgium not only ended the national team’s hopes on home soil, but also left its biggest star facing another spell on the sidelines. While criticism initially centered on Pulisic’s decision to leave the match and his comments afterward, subsequent medical evaluations painted a very different picture.

The injury occurred in the 52nd minute of the United States’ 4-1 defeat to Belgium, when Pulisic attempted a shot and accidentally struck Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans’ leg. Although he initially tried to continue, the pain eventually forced him off the field in the 59th minute.

According to The Athletic, subsequent examinations confirmed that Pulisic suffered a bone bruise along with a microfracture of both the tibia and fibula in his lower right leg. He was later seen using crutches, highlighting that the injury was considerably more serious than first believed.

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Medical staff later confirmed the extent of the damage after scans, and Pulisic was subsequently seen using crutches at the team hotel. Had the USMNT progressed to face Spain in the quarterfinals, the forward would have been unavailable due to the injury.

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Recovery timeline offers positive news for Milan

Despite the alarming diagnosis, the recovery outlook is considerably better than many initially feared.

According to The Athletic and Calciomercato, Pulisic is expected to miss three to six weeks rather than several months, with an anticipated return sometime in August. That timeline could allow him to resume training before AC Milan‘s Serie A opener against Torino on August 23, giving new manager Ruben Amorim reason for optimism ahead of the new campaign.

The injury means that the American will almost certainly miss the Rossoneri’s preseason friendlies, but those matches were already viewed as unlikely appearances following his involvement at the World Cup.

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The timing is particularly important for Milan, where new head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly planning to make Pulisic a central figure next season. After an inconsistent second half of the previous campaign, the American will hope to begin the new season fully fit.

Amorim expressed confidence in his player, saying: “I know he had some criticism after the World Cup elimination, but I am here to say we believe a lot in him, and have a clear plan to use all the qualities that he has. Pulisic is really important for us.”

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Frustrating tournament for the USMNT star

The Belgium match marked the forward’s second injury setback of the tournament. He had already aggravated a calf problem during the opening victory over Paraguay, forcing him to miss the following match against Australia before returning later in the group stage.

The tournament itself proved disappointing from an individual perspective. Pulisic finished the competition without scoring a goal, although he did register an assist in the opening match against Paraguay.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States reacts

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After the elimination, the Milan attacker admitted his frustration with both the injury and his performances. “It’s just frustrating to end like that, of course, but now I have time to rest, so hopefully it’ll be OK,” Pulisic said.

Later, he added: “With one earlier and then another injury now, it just sucked. It was tough. It was difficult for me to deal with.” Despite his disappointment, the player praised his teammates for stepping up throughout the tournament: “But we have a great team. There’s so many guys that stepped up this tournament, that should be really the focus.”