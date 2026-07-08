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Ruben Amorim addresses Luka Modric and Christian Pulisic’s roles at AC Milan

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Luka Modric (L), Ruben Amorim (M), and Christian Pulisic (R) of AC Milan.
© Gabriele Maltinti, Justin Setterfield, & Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesLuka Modric (L), Ruben Amorim (M), and Christian Pulisic (R) of AC Milan.

Ruben Amorim was officially introduced as the new head coach of AC Milan on Wednesday, taking on the monumental responsibility of guiding the Italian giants back to their title-winning ways after several years of stagnation. With intense speculation swirling over the futures of Luka Modric and Christian Pulisic, the Portuguese manager wasted no time outlining his plans for both stars.

After a legendary, trophy-laden era at Real Madrid, Modric moved to the San Siro last summer to fulfill a childhood dream, signing a one-year deal designed to keep him in peak condition for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now a free agent, Modric has a mutual option to extend for another season, but Milan‘s failure to secure a UEFA Champions League berth for the upcoming campaign is expected to weigh heavily on his final decision.

During his introductory press conference, Amorim was incredibly direct about his desire to retain the Croatian icon, making it clear that Modric remains central to his project: “Luka is a player we want to keep; I’ve spoken to him twice, and if necessary, I’ll go and pick him up myself. He is a fundamental cornerstone for us. I’m not saying he will play every match, but we want to count on him. I told him that I expect to have him back in a few days, but for now, I’m letting him rest.”

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Turning his attention to the American winger, the former Manchester United boss was equally effusive about what the Hershey, Pennsylvania native brings to the table. “Pulisic is a great talent; he is perfect for the way football is played in Italy, especially against teams that defend well. He can make the difference. I have very clear ideas on how I want to see him play, using his inverted foot,” he stated.

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Both Modric and Pulisic are currently enjoying extended summer breaks following their demanding shifts at the World Cup. It was Pulisic who suffered the more frustrating tournament exit, as the American forward recently revealed he twisted both his ankle and knee during the Belgium game, though he expects to use this mandatory time off to fully rehab the injuries.

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Modric served as the metronome for Milan’s midfield during the 2025-26 campaign, while Pulisic flashed elite potential despite enduring a frustrating goal drought throughout 2026. Looking ahead, Amorim’s tactical blueprint involves using the USMNT star as an inverted winger operating in the half-spaces as a dual number 10, a role designed to let him unlock defenses by cutting inside onto his preferred stronger foot.

Amorim: ‘Don’t expect a Mourinho from me’

During his formative coaching years in Portugal, Amorim spent time studying under Jose Mourinho during the latter’s stint at Manchester United, crossing paths with a man who has ironically just taken over at Real Madrid. However, Amorim was quick to dismiss any stylistic comparisons to his legendary compatriot, who famously engineered a historic European treble for Milan’s cross-town rivals, Inter, back in 2010.

When pressed on whether his tactical philosophy or touchline persona would mirror Mourinho’s pragmatic approach, the new Milan boss categorically shut down the narrative: “No, I am completely different, even though I learned a tremendous amount from him. Every coach has their own style of play. I have so much respect for Mou, and I think I can call him a friend, but don’t expect a Mourinho from me.

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