Why isn’t Jules Kounde starting for France against England at the 2026 World Cup?

Jules Kounde won’t be part of France’s starting lineup for today’s 2026 World Cup third-place match against England at Miami Stadium, with Malo Gusto taking over at right-back instead.

It’s the latest change in a reshuffled back line for manager Didier Deschamps, who has also brought in Maxence Lacroix and Ibrahima Konate at center-back in place of Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba, leaving the defense looking noticeably different from the one that carried France through the tournament.

With no trophy left to play for after Tuesday’s semifinal defeat to Spain, Deschamps has treated the match as a chance to spread minutes around the squad rather than lean on his usual starters.

Kounde’s role in France’s run to the semifinals

Kounde was a fixture at right-back for most of the tournament, starting five matches and helping France to three clean sheets along the way.

Jules Kounde in action during the semifinal vs Spain. (Getty Images)

He played all three group games during France’s perfect run through the opening round, then delivered a composed 87-minute shift in the quarterfinal win over Morocco, contributing an interception and five clearances to help shut out the Moroccans.

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Defensively sound and reliable in possession throughout, Kounde’s absence from the lineup Saturday says more about a low-stakes fixture than anything about his form over the past month.