Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal monitor Group K tension after James Rodriguez overshadows Colombia’s 2026 World Cup send-off with controversial moment

As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup enters its final days, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are keeping a close eye on developments within Group K, where Colombia is expected to be one of the strongest challengers for top spot. However, instead of focusing solely on soccer preparations, the Colombian camp has found itself at the center of an unexpected controversy involving captain James Rodriguez.

The incident emerged during Colombia‘s official farewell ceremony before departing for the United States. What was intended to be a celebratory occasion quickly became a major talking point across the country, creating headlines just as the national team prepares for one of its most important tournaments in years.

Portugal, meanwhile, enters the competition as the favorite to win Group K, while Colombia hopes to build on its strong qualifying campaign and finally challenge for a deep World Cup run. In fact, Group K promises to be one of the most fascinating groups at the tournament.

Ronaldo’s side will face Colombia, Uzbekistan, and DR Congo during the group stage, with Roberto Martinez aiming to capitalize on his squad’s impressive depth and experience. The Portuguese national team arrives with a squad packed with talent, including Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao, and Joao Neves.

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Colombia also enters the tournament with significant expectations. After finishing third in CONMEBOL qualifying behind Argentina and Ecuador, the South American national team secured its place at the World Cup with an impressive campaign that once again highlighted Rodriguez’s importance. The meeting between Portugal and Colombia on June 27 is already being viewed as one of the never-before-seen international clashes.

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Watch the controversy that sparked debate across Colombia

At 34 years old, Rodriguez continues to carry enormous responsibility for his national team. The star forward is preparing for his third World Cup and still has an opportunity to add more records to an already remarkable international career. He enters the tournament needing only four assists to match Carlos Valderrama’s all-time Colombia record while also closing in on becoming one of the country’s most capped World Cup players.

However, soccer achievements were suddenly overshadowed by an incident during Colombia’s official send-off ceremony. A viral video appeared to show Rodriguez ignoring Antonella Petro, the daughter of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, after she approached him during the event.

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The ceremony took place during the presentation of the national flag before the squad departed for North America. According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Antonella approached the Colombian captain to greet him and potentially request a photograph.

Video footage circulating on social media appeared to show Rodriguez continuing down the greeting line without stopping, triggering immediate reactions online. Within hours, both the player and the president’s daughter became trending topics across Colombia as fans debated whether the moment was intentional or simply a misunderstanding during a busy protocol event.

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Photos fuel further speculation

The controversy did not end with the viral clip. Many observers also focused on the players’ expressions during the official ceremony, noting that several members of the squad appeared serious and uncomfortable in photographs released afterward.

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Rodriguez himself stood toward the back of the group photo, while President Petro held the Colombian flag alongside Luis Diaz, Jorge Carrascal, and Jhon Arias. The image drew additional attention because it contrasted sharply with another photograph taken shortly afterward.

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Once the squad boarded its flight to San Diego for a final warm-up match against Jordan, the atmosphere appeared completely different. Players could be seen smiling, laughing, and posing comfortably together as they prepared for the journey.