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Iker Casillas links Barcelona’s Spain World Cup dominance to the club’s economic ruin

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Casillas liked the list in general
© Isabel Infantes/Getty ImagesCasillas liked the list in general

The World Cup squad that Luis de la Fuente announced for Spain brought contrasting reactions between the two giants: Barcelona have eight players, while Real Madrid did not get a single call-up. For Iker Casillas, there is a clear explanation. He made the comments during a Kings League conversation with Gerard Piqué.

Casillas said: “Everything has a process. For there to be that many Barcelona players, the club had to go through a major financial crisis that forced them to rely on the academy. Then it’s a matter of whether the young players are good enough or not, but for that you first have to trust them and give them continuity.”

The two legends were champions in 2010 in South Africa, with the goalkeeper being the team’s standout player as they analyzed the squad list, a list they mostly agreed with following the manager’s decision on Monday.

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Casillas on the goalkeepers

One of the main doubts before the list was announced was in goal. Unai Simón is the clear starter for de la Fuente, not only because of his performances with Athletic Club, but also because of his strong record with the national team.

García was chosen to be the third goalkeeper of Spain (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

García was chosen to be the third goalkeeper of Spain (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The other logical choice was backup David Raya, who has had an excellent season with Arsenal that could even end with a Champions League title. However, the difficult decision was to leave Joan García ahead of Alex Remiro.

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Casillas said: “The goalkeeper position was the most well covered. García had a good season. The ones de la Fuente has called up are fine, I would still agree even if he had included others.”

Casillas on the absence of Real Madrid players

Another major talking point around the list was the absence of Real Madrid players for the first time ever, which sparked controversy because of the team’s level. That was also something the legend addressed. Casillas said: “I, having played in Real Madrid’s academy and being Spanish, am frustrated that none have been called up, it’s tough.”

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