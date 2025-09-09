Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Venezuela vs Colombia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Luis Diaz of Colombia
© Gabriel Aponte/Getty ImagesLuis Diaz of Colombia
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Venezuela vs Colombia on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Venezuela vs Colombia
WHAT CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying
WHEN 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT • Tuesday, September 9, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz Pay-Per-View
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Colombia and Venezuela square off in a high-stakes showdown in the final round of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers, with one of the last playoff spots still in play. Colombia come into this matchup already locked in for direct qualification, using the game as a chance to stay sharp.

Venezuela face a must-win scenario—victory secures seventh place and a ticket to the intercontinental playoff, while anything less leaves them waiting on Bolivia and Brazil to settle the outcome.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Venezuela vs Colombia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Advertisement
Fanatiz has World Cup qualifiers such as Venezuela vs Colombia, and other exclusive pay-per-view matches, throughout the year. In addition, standard Fanatiz plans (a separate cost from pay-per-view packages) include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup Qualifiers games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Will James Rodríguez play? Projected lineups for Venezuela vs Colombia in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Will James Rodríguez play? Projected lineups for Venezuela vs Colombia in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

La Vinotinto sits 7th with 18 points and must beat Colombia to qualify directly, though they could still advance if Bolivia fails to beat Brazil.

Lionel Messi bids goodbye to Argentina crowd in style: Three heartwarming moments from Venezuela win fans will never forget

Lionel Messi bids goodbye to Argentina crowd in style: Three heartwarming moments from Venezuela win fans will never forget

The world came to a standstill in Buenos Aires as Lionel Messi stepped onto the pitch for what could be his final competitive match on Argentine soil.

Video: Lionel Messi scores a brace for Argentina vs. Venezuela in World Cup qualifier

Video: Lionel Messi scores a brace for Argentina vs. Venezuela in World Cup qualifier

Argentina are facing Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers, and Lionel Messi scored twice.

Bolivia vs Brazil: Projected lineups for last CONMEBOL qualifier game prior to World Cup

Bolivia vs Brazil: Projected lineups for last CONMEBOL qualifier game prior to World Cup

With Brazil already qualified and Bolivia still chasing a playoff spot, the two sides will meet in the final match of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo