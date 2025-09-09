How to watch Venezuela vs Colombia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Venezuela vs Colombia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Venezuela vs Colombia WHAT CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying WHEN 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT • Tuesday, September 9, 2025 WHERE Fanatiz Pay-Per-View STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Colombia and Venezuela square off in a high-stakes showdown in the final round of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers, with one of the last playoff spots still in play. Colombia come into this matchup already locked in for direct qualification, using the game as a chance to stay sharp.

Venezuela face a must-win scenario—victory secures seventh place and a ticket to the intercontinental playoff, while anything less leaves them waiting on Bolivia and Brazil to settle the outcome.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Venezuela vs Colombia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Fanatiz has World Cup qualifiers such as Venezuela vs Colombia, and other exclusive pay-per-view matches, throughout the year. In addition, standard Fanatiz plans (a separate cost from pay-per-view packages) include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

